    New Scottish colleges data: 8 things we've learned

    Julia Belgutay
    24th January 2017 at 11:20
    scotlands colleges SFC
    The Scottish college sector has met government targets, according to new reports, while the first student satisfaction survey shows most students are happy with their college experience

    The Scottish Funding Council (SFC) today published three crucial reports – College Performance Indicators for 2015-16, assessing if the sector has met the government’s targets on provision and delivery, the sector’s first student satisfaction and engagement survey, and College Statistics 2015-16 – which offers an annual overview of the provision offered by the sector.

    • According to the SFC, the sector exceeded its student number target for 2015-16, delivering 117,204 Full Time Equivalent (FTE) student places. That is 935 more than the 116,269 FTE target it was set in exchange for its SFC funding.
       
    • The sector also delivered an additional 3,980 FTEs for European Social Fund (ESF) programmes in 2015-16. Colleges Scotland said this was “one reason why we are extremely concerned about the implications of Brexit”.
       
    • Between 2014-15 and 2015-16, the number of students at Scottish colleges increased by 339, to 227,258. However, the number of enrolments decreased to 281,051 in 2015-16, down by 15,960 from 2014-15. This decrease follows a fall in FE enrolments, in part because fewer FE students did multiple courses, while HE enrolments increased between 2014-15 and 2015-16.
       
    • 74.8 per cent of full-time students were in the 16-24 year old age group.
       
    • The gender gap on college courses has been narrowing, with 49.2 per cent of enrolments down to male students, while 50.8 per cent were female in 2015-16.  
       
    • According to the SFC’s student satisfaction survey, in which over 31,000 students took part, 90 per cent of full-time college students said they were satisfied with their overall student experience. This figure was even higher among part-time students, where 93 per cent were satisfied.
       
    • Almost nine in 10 full-time learners said their time at college had developed the knowledge and skills they needed in the workplace – the same was the case for 91 per cent of part-time students.
       
    • However, only three in four students felt their suggestions were taken seriously. 

