Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Saved Jobs Searches & alerts Applications Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    One in four sixth-form colleges converting to become academies

    Will Martin
    17th November 2017 at 00:03
    FE
    Expected wave of academy conversions by sixth-form colleges has yet to materialise, new figures from the Department for Education suggest

    Next week’s Budget speech by chancellor Philip Hammond will mark two years since his predecessor, George Osborne, made an announcement with far-reaching repercussions for post-16 education.

    Sixth-form colleges would, Osborne’s 2015 autumn Budget speech revealed, finally be allowed to give up their status as incorporated colleges to return to the schools sector by becoming academies. It was seen as a major incentive for cash-strapped colleges, and many in the sector predicted a wave of conversions after Mr Osborne’s announcement.

    But figures obtained by Tes reveal that, to date, far fewer colleges have gone ahead with academy conversion than had been predicted.

    According to the Department for Education, 17 colleges have converted so far, with nine more having submitted a formal application. If these colleges all complete the process, this would equate to just over a quarter of England’s 93 sixth-form colleges. But Sixth Form Colleges Association chief executive Bill Watkin said the number of converters is “gradually rising”.

    'Significant time and effort'

    “The process has been rigorous and has required significant time and effort,” he said. “However, there are more colleges waiting in the pipeline and they will benefit from the lessons learned so far. It is important that more colleges are now better placed to make a bigger impact on the wider system, but also that, whether academies or not, all sixth-form colleges continue to be a united and close family of 16-19 specialist experts.”

    The Maple Group, which represents high-performing sixth-form colleges including Hills Road, Peter Symonds and Winstanley colleges, has been dubbed the “Russell Group” of the sector. Chair Simon Jarvis is principal of The Sixth Form College Farnborough, which on 1 September converted and formed The Prospect Trust, its own multi-academy trust, which he hopes will extend to include primary and secondary schools. This, Jarvis said, will “provide a structure for partner institutions to work more closely, share best practice and achieve synergies and efficiencies”.

    He added: “The ability to join the larger and growing academy sector provides potentially more opportunities and benefits than would be available if we were to remain as part of a shrinking sixth-form college sector."

    David Hughes, chief executive of the Association of Colleges, said his organisation welcomed colleges’ right to decide whether to convert. He said: “The organisation type is not as important as the sector working together. This has been demonstrated with AoC working with the SFCA, the Association of School and College Leaders and others to fight for fairer funding for 16- to 18-year-olds."

    This is an edited version of an article in the 17 November edition of Tes. Subscribers can read the full story here. To subscribe, click here. To download the digital edition, Android users can click here and iOS users can click here. Tes magazine is available at all good newsagents.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Sixth-form college sets up its own MAT after academy conversion

    4th April 2017 at 12:48

    First sixth-form college to convert this week

    27th February 2017 at 12:05

    In this week's TES Further: why sixth-form colleges should think twice about academisation

    25th November 2016 at 16:37

    'It seems to me successive governments have had it in for sixth-form colleges'

    4th November 2016 at 12:52

    'Sixth-form colleges are the best alternative to grammar schools'

    6th November 2016 at 09:13

    Most read

    1. 'Very different' approach needed to GCSE resits, Milton admits
    2. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    3. Colleges do not have a strong brand identity, says FE leader
    4. Principal covers Dolly Parton hit to plead for funding
    5. 'Scrap GCSE resits now before we condemn another 150K young people to fa...
    6. Spielman: 'Too many' college students 'do not get the education they des...
    7. Grayling: 'Lots of apprentices' needed to address engineering skills gap
    8. Corbyn: Esol in 'dangerous state of disrepair'
    9. MPs scrutinise apprenticeships and skills to 'root out' poor provision
    10. Ofsted to get tough on providers graded 'requires improvement'

    Breaking news

    engineering apprenticeships skills gap

    Grayling: 'Lots of apprentices' needed to address engineering skills gap

    16th November 2017 at 13:17
    collab group milton keynes colleges

    Milton Keynes College joins Collab Group

    16th November 2017 at 12:02

    MPs scrutinise apprenticeships and skills to 'root out' poor provision

    16th November 2017 at 11:26

    Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills

    16th November 2017 at 00:01

    Colleges do not have a strong brand identity, says FE leader

    15th November 2017 at 18:00

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now