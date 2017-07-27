Social action included in study programmes for first time

Social action such as volunteering can be used as a component of 16-19 study programmes for the first time, the Department for Education has confirmed.

New guidance on 16-19 study programmes states that social action can be classed as a form of work experience. The document stresses that it can only be included alongside other forms of work experience, however.

“In a work experience context, social action can take the form of young people honing their work-related skills and behaviours to have a positive community impact,” the guidance explains, adding: "Evidence shows that young people who participate in social action show robust improvements in the skills and behaviours that employers are calling for, including resilience, problem-solving and sense of community. Young people participating in social action have stronger personal networks; higher life-satisfaction and reduced anxiety."

Youth social action could, the document says, include volunteering, campaigning, fundraising and mentoring, where “the activity has a ‘double-benefit’ to both the young people participating and the community they are serving”.

'Core part of life'

Kerri Hall, education manager at Step Up To Serve, the organisation that coordinates the #iwill campaign, said this was “a good move from the DfE as it recognises many of the great colleges who are already making social action a core part of life for their students”. “It will also give permission to so many colleges who know this type of activity is important but may not have had the time to put towards it until now. It is a move that's welcomed by #iwill businesses pioneers who have been calling for social action to be recognised as a meaningful form of work experience since 2013,” she added.

She said examples of colleges already at the forefront of the promoting social action included East Kent College, where all students take part in skills-based social action in the community three times a year as their work experience. This includes construction students renovating community spaces and hair and beauty students practising their skills at the local elderly care home. The college won the award for contribution to the local community at the Tes FE Awards 2016.

'Welcome news'

David Hughes, chief executive of the Association of Colleges, said the inclusion of high-quality youth social action in study programmes was “welcome news”. “Social action is great for allowing young people to build their confidence and self-esteem whilst being able to try out a range of new skills and experiences," he said.

"The feedback from employers is always very positive, with young people who have been involved in social action more likely to be able to demonstrate the skills and attributes that help them find work as well as progress in learning. Colleges across the country are good at this, using their strong community engagement to provider a wide range of opportunities for young people to participate in social action.”

