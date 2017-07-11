Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    The Taylor Report: what does it say about apprenticeships and skills?

    TES reporter
    11th July 2017 at 11:00
    Taylor report apprenticeships skills training
    FE
    The flagship review of modern working practices calls for apprenticeship levy funding to be made available for other forms of training

    The Taylor Report on modern working practices has been published today. Author Matthew Taylor, the chief executive of the Royal Society for the encouragement of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce, was asked by the prime minister to “develop proposals to improve the lives of this country’s citizens” through employment. Here are the main recommendations affecting the FE sector.

    Make levy funding available for non-apprenticeship training

    "As the new apprenticeship system beds in, government should examine how it could be made to work better for those working atypically, including through agencies. The government should ask the Institute for Apprenticeships to work with sectors using high levels of lower-paying and atypical work to ensure that they are making best use of the current apprenticeship framework. Following the delivery of the 3 million apprenticeships that it is committed to, government should consider making the funding generated by the levy available for high-quality, off-the-job training other than apprenticeships. The Institute for Apprenticeships should also be tasked with reporting on and addressing disparities in the take-up of apprenticeships for different groups."

    Explore learning accounts

    "Learning from the failings of Individual Learning Accounts the government should explore a new approach to learning accounts, perhaps with an initial focus on those with a long working record, but who need to retrain and those in receipt of Universal Credit. The new £40 million lifelong learning fund is a starting point for this and should be developed by bringing together employers, civic society and the education sector."

    Time for a consistent strategic approach

    "Government should use its convening power to bring together employers and the education sector to develop a consistent strategic approach to employability and lifelong learning. This should cover formal vocational training, ‘on the job’ learning and development, lifelong learning and informal learning outside work. It could be linked to the longer-term development of life-time digital individual learning records. As part of this, the Government should seek to develop a unified framework of employability skills and encourage stakeholders to use this framework."

    High quality work experience

    "In developing a national careers strategy, the Government should pay particular attention to how those in low paid and atypical work are supported to progress. It should take a well-rounded approach, promoting the role of high-quality work experience and encounters at different education stages."

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Two levies to stay for construction firms

    10th July 2017 at 17:40

    Employers rebadge existing training as apprenticeships

    10th July 2017 at 00:01

    Exclusive: '10 to 15' Institutes of Technology to be established

    7th July 2017 at 06:01

    Corbyn: life-long training crucial for the economy

    6th July 2017 at 13:03

    Most read

    1. Employers rebadge existing training as apprenticeships
    2. Troubled college's CEO paid £266k, accounts reveal
    3. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    4. Revealed: UTCs given £31m to help 'recruitment challenge'
    5. Exclusive: '10 to 15' Institutes of Technology to be established
    6. AoC to save £500k through redundancies - but continue national pay negot...
    7. Two levies to stay for construction firms
    8. The Taylor Report: what does it say about apprenticeships and skills?
    9. Greening announces programme to 'empower' FE leaders
    10. The next generation will reward our belief in them

    Breaking news

    Robert Halfon education select committee

    Halfon: 'I won't be afraid to challenge DfE ministers'

    11th July 2017 at 13:22
    construction levy anne milton

    Two levies to stay for construction firms

    10th July 2017 at 17:40
    Apprenticeships government further education

    Employers rebadge existing training as apprenticeships

    10th July 2017 at 00:01
    institutes of technology, government, colleges

    Exclusive: '10 to 15' Institutes of Technology to be established

    7th July 2017 at 06:01

    Revealed: UTCs given £31m to help 'recruitment challenge'

    7th July 2017 at 01:01

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now