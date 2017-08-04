Register
    Tes FE Podcast: A levels, college diversity and UTCs

    TES reporter
    4th August 2017 at 14:00
    FE
    In this week's Tes FE Podcast, Stephen Exley and Sarah Simons discuss the big issues facing the FE sector this week, including A levels, CPD and UTCs

    In this week's podcast, Stephen Exley talks to Sarah Simons about how colleges are being forced to ditch A levels owing to funding pressures. An exclusive survey, carried out by the Association of Colleges in partnership with Tes, reveals that 60 per cent of colleges offering A levels have had to cut back on the number of subjects available to their students. Stephen and Sarah also chat about one of the great characteristics of FE – its diversity – and how it needs to be maintained in a post-Brexit world, as well as how UTCs are a great idea (in theory) but, all too often, struggle in practice, and the importance of CPD in the FE sector.

