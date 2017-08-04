Tes FE Podcast: A levels, college diversity and UTCs

In this week's podcast, Stephen Exley talks to Sarah Simons about how colleges are being forced to ditch A levels owing to funding pressures. An exclusive survey, carried out by the Association of Colleges in partnership with Tes, reveals that 60 per cent of colleges offering A levels have had to cut back on the number of subjects available to their students. Stephen and Sarah also chat about one of the great characteristics of FE – its diversity – and how it needs to be maintained in a post-Brexit world, as well as how UTCs are a great idea (in theory) but, all too often, struggle in practice, and the importance of CPD in the FE sector.

Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn.