In this week's Tes Further: How to fix FE from the roots

In this week’s Tes Further, Tony Davis, a member of the Policy Consortium and a former Ofsted HMI, says that the root causes of dysfunction in the further education system need to be treated – not the symptoms (article free for subscribers).

The Policy Consortium’s National FE Survey, which is being conducted in partnership with Tes, he says, will give those in the sector the opportunity to tell those who make policy what works, what doesn’t and most importantly of all, why. “To find a root cause, we just ask 'why?' until we arrive at a plausible hypothesis,” Davis writes. To take the survey, click here.

Back to university

Tes columnist Sarah Simons writes that she is thinking about going back to university "to boost her teaching mojo" (article free for subscribers). “There’s something about the cycle of giving and receiving knowledge that provides me with a solid foundation for my daily work," Simons writes. She thinks that if she goes back to university then she might become a student who exhilarates her teachers. “It’s the very least that I can do,” Simons writes. “I don’t even know what the most I can do is.”

Chilled conversion

Dominic Harrex, associate principal of Longley Park Sixth Form College in Sheffield, offers his top tips to ensure a stress-free academy conversion. In his experience, taking the time to identify what is important for your college, and using an outside consultant or a former colleague to help you and your governors see the situation from a neutral perspective, are two important steps to make the process of academisation easier.

FErret

This week, FErret reveals that he is rather nervous about the result of the general election (article free for subscribers). Being under the age of 18 and a ferret, he is ineligible to vote – so come June 8 his only option is to curl up in front of the TV and watch the result with baited breath. Will the bromance between apprenticeships and skills minister Robert Halfon and Labour’s shadow skills minister Gordon Marsden get torn apart? And what about Justine Greening? If she fails to win back her Putney seat, will it be Nick “great on grammars” Gibb who steps in to become education’s Supreme Leader?

Dawe and son

Mark Dawe, CEO of the Association of Employment and Learning Providers, and his father, Roger Dawe – former director general for FE and higher education at the Department for Education – reveal the secret behind their harmonious relationship. Is it something to do with Dawe Jr staging heavy metal rehearsals in the Dawe dining room? Read the full story here to find out (article free for subscribers).

Exclusive

The proportion of colleges budgeting to operate a deficit has dropped from a fifth in 2016-17 to 13 per cent this year, a new survey by the Association of Colleges and Tes shows. Meanwhile, almost two-thirds of colleges say that they have set a budget to operate at a surplus.

This has been put down, at least in part, to the sector experiencing a slightly more stable political environment. But even given this extra stability, Tes reporter Julia Belgutay writes, “colleges cannot put all their eggs in the apprenticeships basket. They need to be creative and diversify their income.”

