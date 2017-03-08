Apprenticeship reforms are all about quality

National Apprenticeship Week 2017 is unlike any other week. Not only are we celebrating the 10th year of the event, but we are also highlighting the best of the best and showcasing some of our most hardworking, aspirational apprentices and employers around the country – from Avon to Worcestershire.

Apprenticeships work. Some 90 per cent of all apprentices go on to work or further learning after they have completed an apprenticeship. This really is something to shout about.

It is fantastic to see that we have been making considerable progress towards Britain becoming an apprentice and skills nation.

Apprenticeship participation stands at nearly 900,000 – the highest figure on record.

With this in mind, the role of National Apprenticeship Week in raising the prestige of apprenticeships and transforming the nation’s skills base has never been more important.

Climbing the ladder of opportunity

I’m passionate about apprenticeships because they give millions of people the chance to climb the ladder of opportunity, the ability to earn while they learn, and a way to get the jobs, security and prosperity they need for their futures.

Since I started my role as apprenticeships and skills minister – something that I am extremely proud of – I have been working tirelessly to make sure that apprenticeships are viewed as a high-quality option, alongside further and higher education, which provides opportunities for people to progress.

On the prestige of apprenticeships, our “Get In, Go Far” campaign features remarkable ambassadors who demonstrate the power of apprenticeships. I had the pleasure of meeting one of these ambassadors, Chris Achiampong, at the National Apprenticeship Awards this year.

We need to carry on working just as hard to make sure we get the message out there.

Our reforms to apprenticeships are all about quality, quality, quality. We do not just want 3 million apprenticeships by 2020, we want 3 million quality apprenticeships.

Since May 2015, around 780,000 apprenticeship have been started – this means 780,000 lives changing and improving. I want us to continue extending our ladder and building on this momentum.

This is why, as part of our reforms, we are putting employers in the driving seat. They are best-placed to know exactly what skills they need and are central to designing new quality apprenticeships.

I truly believe that apprenticeships will be one of the greatest success stories of the decade

With our eight quality board members and an operational plan out for consultation, the Institute for Apprenticeships is well on its way to launching in April.

The key guarantor of apprenticeship standards, it will throw out any apprenticeships that are not good enough, ensuring that every apprenticeship is of high quality.

We are putting our money where our mouth is. Through the new apprenticeship levy, £2.5 billion will be invested in apprenticeships by 2019-20 – that is double the amount spent in 2010-11. With more money than ever, we will be helping people get into more and better quality training schemes.

I truly believe that apprenticeships will be one of the greatest success stories of the decade. I hope that National Apprenticeship Week 2017 inspires more employers and people to pursue an apprenticeship, helping us on our way to creating an apprenticeships and skills nation.

Robert Halfon is apprenticeships and skills minister. He tweets @halfon4harlowMP