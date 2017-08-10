A-level results day 2017: Key dates for clearing

17 August: A-level results day

Students can receive their results slips from their school from 6am but should have been informed by their school or college about exactly when and how to collect results.

For students going through clearing 2017, it is advisable for students to bring with them their Ucas letter and contact details for any firm and insurance university offers they have, as well as copies of personal statements and references.

31 August: Remaining offer conditions must be met and adjustment ends

The deadline for any remaining conditions to be met – otherwise the university or college might not accept you.

Adjustment ends (Adjustment is a chance for you to reconsider where and what to study. If you've met and exceeded conditions for your firm choice, you can look for an alternative course. Find alternative courses here).

20 September: Final deadline for 2017 entry applications

This is the last date you can submit applications to 2017 entry courses. Applications must arrive at Ucas by 6pm (BST).

30 September: 2017 entry clearing vacancies removed from Ucas search tool

The ability to search for 2017 clearing vacancies will no longer be available on the Ucas website.

23 October: Last date to add 2017 entry clearing choices and for universities/colleges to make decisions

This is the final deadline for entries via clearing for both students and institutions.

