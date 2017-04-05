Boxing, boarding and beating the odds: the nominees for the Tes Schools Awards 2017 are...

All of life’s rich tapestry can be found in schools. And this wonderful diversity can be found in the stellar shortlist for the 2017 Tes Schools Awards.

From an inner-city PRU specialising in boxing to a top boarding school on the south coast; from an Islamic free school in Blackburn to a primary in rural Kent: they are all there.

The awards, now in their ninth year, celebrate the innovation, achievement and dedication of the staff in schools across the country.

The nominees for the 17 awards categories are listed below, and the winners will be revealed this summer at a sequin-filled dinner and awards ceremony at the Grosvenor House Hotel, on London’s glamorous Park Lane.

This year’s ceremony will be held in London on Friday 23 June. For more information and to book a table, visit tesawards.co.uk

TES Schools Awards 2017: the shortlist

Overall school of the year

This award will be chosen from the winners of the early years, primary, secondary and alternate-provision categories (see below).

Early years setting of the year

Brighton College Pre Prep School, Brighton

Broadford Primary School, Romford

Children’s House Nursery School, London

Everton Nursery School and Family Centre, Liverpool

Hillside Community Primary School, Skelmersdale

Oakwood Primary Academy, Leeds

Pebbles Childcare, Worthing

St John’s Catholic Primary School, Skelmersdale

Primary school of the year

Applegarth Academy, Croydon

Brandling Primary School, Gateshead

Broadford Primary School, Romford

Grange Park Primary School, Sunderland

High View School, Plymouth

Horton Park Primary School, Bradford

West Minster Primary School, Sheerness

Westmorland School, Chorley

Secondary school of the year

Brighton College, Brighton

Forest Gate Community School, London

Fulham Cross Girls’ School, London

Ormiston Chadwick Academy, Widnes

St Patrick’s High School, Keady

St Thomas the Apostle College, London

Stockport Academy, Stockport

Tauheedul Islam Boys’ High School, Blackburn

Alternative-provision school of the year

Adelaide School, Crewe

Clare Mount Specialist Sports College, Wirral

Hospital and Outreach Education PRU, Northampton

The Boxing Academy, London

The Limes College, Sutton

Treetops School, Grays

Victoria Education Centre, Poole

West Kirby Residential School, Wirral

Lifetime achievement

The shortlist for this award is kept secret. The winner will be revealed at the ceremony.

Headteacher of the year

Sine MacVicar (Dunbeg Primary School, Dunbeg)

Tuesday Humby (Ormiston Chadwick Academy, Widnes)

Chris Wain (Pallister Park Primary School, Middlesbrough)

Alan Gray (Sandringham School, St Albans)

Mubaaruck Ibrahim (Tauheedul Islam Boys’ High School, Blackburn)

Paul Jordan (Thames View Infants, Barking)

Jason Wing (The Neale-Wade Active Learning Trust, March)

Robin Lee (Wilds Lodge School, Oakham)

Maths teacher or team of the year

Alperton Community School, Wembley

Randall Jull, Bohunt Education Trust, Liphook

Eastbury Community School, Barking

Kirton Primary School, Kirton

Ormiston Chadwick Academy, Widnes

RSA Academy Arrow Vale, Redditch

The North London Collegiate School, Edgware

The Romsey School, Romsey

Science, technology and engineering teacher or team of the year

Dalziel High School, Motherwell

Eastbury Community School, Barking

Gomer Junior School, Gosport

Larbert High School, Larbert

Ridgeway Academy, Redditch

Ryburn Valley High School, Sowerby Bridge

St Paul’s School, London

Sutton Grammar School, Sutton

English teacher or team of the year

Liam O’Hare, Christ the Redeemer Primary School, Dunmurry

Dagenham Park Church of England School, Dagenham

Eltham Hill School, London

Glasgow’s Improvement Challenge, primaries across Glasgow

Shrubland Street Primary School, Leamington Spa

St John Bosco Arts College, Liverpool

The Henry Cort Community College, Fareham

Michelle Garton, Wyndham Primary Academy, Alvaston

Digital innovation/ed tech school of the year

Elizabeth Woodville Primary School, Groby

Handcross Park School, Handcross

Jubilee Wood Primary School, Fishermead

Peartree Spring Primary School, Stevenage

Stephen Perse Foundation, Cambridge

Steyning Grammar School, Steyning

The de Ferrers Academy, Burton-On-Trent

Victoria Education Centre, Poole

Healthy school of the year

Birtenshaw School, Bolton

Charlton Manor Primary School, London

Farsley Farfield Primary School, Farsley

Grange Park Primary School, Sunderland

Meadowfield Primary School, Leeds

St Rose of Lima Primary School, Glasgow

Washingborough Academy, Washingborough

Wilds Lodge School, Empingham, Oakham

International award

Ardleigh Green Junior School, Hornchurch

Brighton College, Brighton

Dane Royd Junior and Infant School, Wakefield

Frances Olive Anderson Primary School, Lea

Sandringham School, St Albans

The Premier Academy, Bletchley

Tibshelf Community School, Alfreton

West Kirby Grammar School, Wirral

Collaboration award

Larbert High School, Stenhousemuir

Latymer Upper School, London

Parklands Primary School, Leeds

Shrubland Street Primary School, Leamington Spa

Sir John Hunt Community Sports College, Plymouth

St. Colman’s Primary School & All Saints’ NU, Banbridge

The Appleton School, Benfleet

University of Birmingham School, Birmingham

Community impact award

Alsop High School, Liverpool

Bankside Primary School, Leeds

Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School, Dronfield

Gateacre School, Liverpool

Manchester Communication Academy, Manchester

Sevenoaks School, Sevenoaks

St Peters London Docks Primary School, London

Stanley Grove Primary Academy, Manchester

Creative school of the year

Eltham Hill School, London

Grendon CofE Primary School, Northampton

Morecambe Bay Community Primary School, Morecambe

RSA Academy Arrow Vale, Redditch

Seal CofE Primary School, Sevenoaks

Shrubland Street Primary School, Leamington Spa

Staindrop Church of England Primary School, Darlington

The Royal High Junior School, Bath

Bev Evans resource author of the year

B1CEPS

Krazikas

PixiMaths

Alutwyche

Lead_Practitioner

teachercellar

Matthew-Lynch

timgoundry