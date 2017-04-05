Boxing, boarding and beating the odds: the nominees for the Tes Schools Awards 2017 are...
All of life’s rich tapestry can be found in schools. And this wonderful diversity can be found in the stellar shortlist for the 2017 Tes Schools Awards.
From an inner-city PRU specialising in boxing to a top boarding school on the south coast; from an Islamic free school in Blackburn to a primary in rural Kent: they are all there.
The awards, now in their ninth year, celebrate the innovation, achievement and dedication of the staff in schools across the country.
The nominees for the 17 awards categories are listed below, and the winners will be revealed this summer at a sequin-filled dinner and awards ceremony at the Grosvenor House Hotel, on London’s glamorous Park Lane.
TES Schools Awards 2017: the shortlist
Overall school of the year
This award will be chosen from the winners of the early years, primary, secondary and alternate-provision categories (see below).
Early years setting of the year
Brighton College Pre Prep School, Brighton
Broadford Primary School, Romford
Children’s House Nursery School, London
Everton Nursery School and Family Centre, Liverpool
Hillside Community Primary School, Skelmersdale
Oakwood Primary Academy, Leeds
Pebbles Childcare, Worthing
St John’s Catholic Primary School, Skelmersdale
Primary school of the year
Applegarth Academy, Croydon
Brandling Primary School, Gateshead
Broadford Primary School, Romford
Grange Park Primary School, Sunderland
High View School, Plymouth
Horton Park Primary School, Bradford
West Minster Primary School, Sheerness
Westmorland School, Chorley
Secondary school of the year
Brighton College, Brighton
Forest Gate Community School, London
Fulham Cross Girls’ School, London
Ormiston Chadwick Academy, Widnes
St Patrick’s High School, Keady
St Thomas the Apostle College, London
Stockport Academy, Stockport
Tauheedul Islam Boys’ High School, Blackburn
Alternative-provision school of the year
Adelaide School, Crewe
Clare Mount Specialist Sports College, Wirral
Hospital and Outreach Education PRU, Northampton
The Boxing Academy, London
The Limes College, Sutton
Treetops School, Grays
Victoria Education Centre, Poole
West Kirby Residential School, Wirral
Lifetime achievement
The shortlist for this award is kept secret. The winner will be revealed at the ceremony.
Headteacher of the year
Sine MacVicar (Dunbeg Primary School, Dunbeg)
Tuesday Humby (Ormiston Chadwick Academy, Widnes)
Chris Wain (Pallister Park Primary School, Middlesbrough)
Alan Gray (Sandringham School, St Albans)
Mubaaruck Ibrahim (Tauheedul Islam Boys’ High School, Blackburn)
Paul Jordan (Thames View Infants, Barking)
Jason Wing (The Neale-Wade Active Learning Trust, March)
Robin Lee (Wilds Lodge School, Oakham)
Maths teacher or team of the year
Alperton Community School, Wembley
Randall Jull, Bohunt Education Trust, Liphook
Eastbury Community School, Barking
Kirton Primary School, Kirton
Ormiston Chadwick Academy, Widnes
RSA Academy Arrow Vale, Redditch
The North London Collegiate School, Edgware
The Romsey School, Romsey
Science, technology and engineering teacher or team of the year
Dalziel High School, Motherwell
Eastbury Community School, Barking
Gomer Junior School, Gosport
Larbert High School, Larbert
Ridgeway Academy, Redditch
Ryburn Valley High School, Sowerby Bridge
St Paul’s School, London
Sutton Grammar School, Sutton
English teacher or team of the year
Liam O’Hare, Christ the Redeemer Primary School, Dunmurry
Dagenham Park Church of England School, Dagenham
Eltham Hill School, London
Glasgow’s Improvement Challenge, primaries across Glasgow
Shrubland Street Primary School, Leamington Spa
St John Bosco Arts College, Liverpool
The Henry Cort Community College, Fareham
Michelle Garton, Wyndham Primary Academy, Alvaston
Digital innovation/ed tech school of the year
Elizabeth Woodville Primary School, Groby
Handcross Park School, Handcross
Jubilee Wood Primary School, Fishermead
Peartree Spring Primary School, Stevenage
Stephen Perse Foundation, Cambridge
Steyning Grammar School, Steyning
The de Ferrers Academy, Burton-On-Trent
Victoria Education Centre, Poole
Healthy school of the year
Birtenshaw School, Bolton
Charlton Manor Primary School, London
Farsley Farfield Primary School, Farsley
Grange Park Primary School, Sunderland
Meadowfield Primary School, Leeds
St Rose of Lima Primary School, Glasgow
Washingborough Academy, Washingborough
Wilds Lodge School, Empingham, Oakham
International award
Ardleigh Green Junior School, Hornchurch
Brighton College, Brighton
Dane Royd Junior and Infant School, Wakefield
Frances Olive Anderson Primary School, Lea
Sandringham School, St Albans
The Premier Academy, Bletchley
Tibshelf Community School, Alfreton
West Kirby Grammar School, Wirral
Collaboration award
Larbert High School, Stenhousemuir
Latymer Upper School, London
Parklands Primary School, Leeds
Shrubland Street Primary School, Leamington Spa
Sir John Hunt Community Sports College, Plymouth
St. Colman’s Primary School & All Saints’ NU, Banbridge
The Appleton School, Benfleet
University of Birmingham School, Birmingham
Community impact award
Alsop High School, Liverpool
Bankside Primary School, Leeds
Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School, Dronfield
Gateacre School, Liverpool
Manchester Communication Academy, Manchester
Sevenoaks School, Sevenoaks
St Peters London Docks Primary School, London
Stanley Grove Primary Academy, Manchester
Creative school of the year
Eltham Hill School, London
Grendon CofE Primary School, Northampton
Morecambe Bay Community Primary School, Morecambe
RSA Academy Arrow Vale, Redditch
Seal CofE Primary School, Sevenoaks
Shrubland Street Primary School, Leamington Spa
Staindrop Church of England Primary School, Darlington
The Royal High Junior School, Bath
Bev Evans resource author of the year
B1CEPS
Krazikas
PixiMaths
Alutwyche
Lead_Practitioner
teachercellar
Matthew-Lynch
timgoundry