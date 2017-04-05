Register
    Boxing, boarding and beating the odds: the nominees for the Tes Schools Awards 2017 are...

    Adi Bloom
    7th April 2017 at 01:00
    Did you make the list? Here are the contenders for this year’s Tes Schools Awards

    All of life’s rich tapestry can be found in schools. And this wonderful diversity can be found in the stellar shortlist for the 2017 Tes Schools Awards.

    From an inner-city PRU specialising in boxing to a top boarding school on the south coast; from an Islamic free school in Blackburn to a primary in rural Kent: they are all there.

    The awards, now in their ninth year, celebrate the innovation, achievement and dedication of the staff in schools across the country.

    The nominees for the 17 awards categories are listed below, and the winners will be revealed this summer at a sequin-filled dinner and awards ceremony at the Grosvenor House Hotel, on London’s glamorous Park Lane.

    This year’s ceremony will be held in London on Friday 23 June. For more information and to book a table, visit tesawards.co.uk

     

    TES Schools Awards 2017: the shortlist

     

    Overall school of the year

    This award will be chosen from the winners of the early years, primary, secondary and alternate-provision categories (see below).

     

    Early years setting of the year

    Brighton College Pre Prep School, Brighton

    Broadford Primary School, Romford

    Children’s House Nursery School, London

    Everton Nursery School and Family Centre, Liverpool

    Hillside Community Primary School, Skelmersdale

    Oakwood Primary Academy, Leeds

    Pebbles Childcare, Worthing

    St John’s Catholic Primary School, Skelmersdale

     

    Primary school of the year

    Applegarth Academy, Croydon

    Brandling Primary School, Gateshead

    Broadford Primary School, Romford

    Grange Park Primary School, Sunderland

    High View School, Plymouth

    Horton Park Primary School, Bradford

    West Minster Primary School, Sheerness

    Westmorland School, Chorley

     

    Secondary school of the year

    Brighton College, Brighton

    Forest Gate Community School, London

    Fulham Cross Girls’ School, London

    Ormiston Chadwick Academy, Widnes

    St Patrick’s High School, Keady

    St Thomas the Apostle College, London

    Stockport Academy, Stockport

    Tauheedul Islam Boys’ High School, Blackburn

     

    Alternative-provision school of the year

    Adelaide School, Crewe

    Clare Mount Specialist Sports College, Wirral

    Hospital and Outreach Education PRU, Northampton

    The Boxing Academy, London

    The Limes College, Sutton

    Treetops School, Grays

    Victoria Education Centre, Poole

    West Kirby Residential School, Wirral

     

    Lifetime achievement

    The shortlist for this award is kept secret. The winner will be revealed at the ceremony.

     

    Headteacher of the year

    Sine MacVicar (Dunbeg Primary School, Dunbeg)

    Tuesday Humby (Ormiston Chadwick Academy, Widnes)

    Chris Wain (Pallister Park Primary School, Middlesbrough)

    Alan Gray (Sandringham School, St Albans)

    Mubaaruck Ibrahim (Tauheedul Islam Boys’ High School, Blackburn)

    Paul Jordan (Thames View Infants, Barking)

    Jason Wing (The Neale-Wade Active Learning Trust, March)

    Robin Lee (Wilds Lodge School, Oakham)

     

    Maths teacher or team of the year

    Alperton Community School, Wembley

    Randall Jull, Bohunt Education Trust, Liphook

    Eastbury Community School, Barking

    Kirton Primary School, Kirton

    Ormiston Chadwick Academy, Widnes

    RSA Academy Arrow Vale, Redditch

    The North London Collegiate School, Edgware

    The Romsey School, Romsey

     

    Science, technology and engineering teacher or team of the year

    Dalziel High School, Motherwell

    Eastbury Community School, Barking

    Gomer Junior School, Gosport

    Larbert High School, Larbert

    Ridgeway Academy, Redditch

    Ryburn Valley High School, Sowerby Bridge

    St Paul’s School, London

    Sutton Grammar School, Sutton

     

    English teacher or team of the year

    Liam O’Hare, Christ the Redeemer Primary School, Dunmurry

    Dagenham Park Church of England School, Dagenham

    Eltham Hill School, London

    Glasgow’s Improvement Challenge, primaries across Glasgow

    Shrubland Street Primary School, Leamington Spa

    St John Bosco Arts College, Liverpool

    The Henry Cort Community College, Fareham

    Michelle Garton, Wyndham Primary Academy, Alvaston

     

    Digital innovation/ed tech school of the year

    Elizabeth Woodville Primary School, Groby

    Handcross Park School, Handcross

    Jubilee Wood Primary School, Fishermead

    Peartree Spring Primary School, Stevenage

    Stephen Perse Foundation, Cambridge

    Steyning Grammar School, Steyning

    The de Ferrers Academy, Burton-On-Trent

    Victoria Education Centre, Poole

     

    Healthy school of the year

    Birtenshaw School, Bolton

    Charlton Manor Primary School, London

    Farsley Farfield Primary School, Farsley

    Grange Park Primary School, Sunderland

    Meadowfield Primary School, Leeds

    St Rose of Lima Primary School, Glasgow

    Washingborough Academy, Washingborough

    Wilds Lodge School, Empingham, Oakham

     

    International award

    Ardleigh Green Junior School, Hornchurch

    Brighton College, Brighton

    Dane Royd Junior and Infant School, Wakefield

    Frances Olive Anderson Primary School, Lea

    Sandringham School, St Albans

    The Premier Academy, Bletchley

    Tibshelf Community School, Alfreton

    West Kirby Grammar School, Wirral

     

    Collaboration award

    Larbert High School, Stenhousemuir

    Latymer Upper School, London

    Parklands Primary School, Leeds

    Shrubland Street Primary School, Leamington Spa

    Sir John Hunt Community Sports College, Plymouth

    St. Colman’s Primary School & All Saints’ NU, Banbridge

    The Appleton School, Benfleet

    University of Birmingham School, Birmingham

     

    Community impact award

    Alsop High School, Liverpool

    Bankside Primary School, Leeds

    Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School, Dronfield

    Gateacre School, Liverpool

    Manchester Communication Academy, Manchester

    Sevenoaks School, Sevenoaks

    St Peters London Docks Primary School, London

    Stanley Grove Primary Academy, Manchester

     

    Creative school of the year

    Eltham Hill School, London

    Grendon CofE Primary School, Northampton

    Morecambe Bay Community Primary School, Morecambe

    RSA Academy Arrow Vale, Redditch

    Seal CofE Primary School, Sevenoaks

    Shrubland Street Primary School, Leamington Spa

    Staindrop Church of England Primary School, Darlington

    The Royal High Junior School, Bath

     

    Bev Evans resource author of the year

    B1CEPS

    Krazikas

    PixiMaths

    Alutwyche

    Lead_Practitioner

    teachercellar

    Matthew-Lynch

    timgoundry

