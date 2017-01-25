The chances of disadvantaged pupils going to Oxbridge and four other key points from new uni admissions stats

Ucas, the universities admissions body, has released statistics showing what proportion of 18-year-olds were offered places at individual universities in 2016 by sex, ethnic group and area background.

Here are five key points from the data covering 133 higher education providers:

1. Privileged teens are much more likely to secure places at top universities

Teenagers from the most advantaged backgrounds were almost six times more likely to secure places at higher tariff universities than those from the most disadvantaged backgrounds.

The new data shows that the most selective or "higher tariff" universities admitted 4,895 18-year-olds from the UK’s most disadvantaged neighbourhoods in 2016, while they gave places to 34,670 sixth formers from the most advantaged backgrounds.

Taken as a proportion of the total size of these groups, this meant that the most privileged students were 5.8 times more likely to win a place.

2. This is particularly stark at Cambridge and Oxford universities

The most advantaged students were 16 times more likely to gain places at the University of Cambridge than students from the UK’s most disadvantaged neighbourhoods – of which only 65 were admitted.

[tes_chart_field:chart:1]

At the University of Oxford, the situation was only slightly better. Teenagers from privileged backgrounds were almost 13 times more likely to gain places than the most disadvantaged group – of which only 75 were admitted.

[tes_chart_field:chart:2]

3. Black students are almost twice as likely to secure places at the least selective universities

Black students were almost twice more likely to be offered a place at a "lower tariff" university than white students.

Meanwhile, black students were offered a lower proportion of places than expected at "higher tariff" universities on average, a Ucas forecast found.

At the University of Cambridge, for example, black students were less likely to receive an offer by 4.8 percentage points, compared to those with the same predicted grades and course choices

4. The causes of under-representation are ‘complex’

Dr Wendy Piatt, Russell Group director general, noted that the equalities data does not take into account factors like the personal statement, teacher references, interviews, tests and work experience or portfolios.

She said: "The root causes of under-representation are complex and a wide range of factors need to be taken into account to fully understand them.

"Our universities are working tirelessly to encourage bright candidates to apply as we want talented, able students from all backgrounds to know that a place at our universities is well within reach."

5. Schools need to redouble efforts to narrow gaps, charity says

Dr Lee Elliot Major, chief executive of social mobility charity the Sutton Trust, said: "[The data] reinforces the access challenge that our most selective universities face.

"The Sutton Trust is working with many of these universities through our summer schools and other programmes to overcome the misconceptions that able young people from modest backgrounds may have about applying."

But he added: "It is vital that we all – universities, schools and those organising outreach programmes – redouble our efforts to narrow these unacceptable gaps."

Russell Group universities in England this year will be investing £254 million in scholarships, fee waivers and bursaries and outreach activities aimed at the most disadvantaged, she said.

Dr Piatt added that they had recently launched an online platform that provides resources for teachers to ensure that pupils who have the potential to attend a Russell Group university are given the best opportunity to succeed.

