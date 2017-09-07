Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Exclusive: DfE pledges more transparency for secretive academies system

    Martin George
    8th September 2017 at 05:05
    Sir David Carter says he wants to improve the transparency of headteacher boards.
    DfE
    Sir David Carter says headteacher boards could follow council model of releasing information after week of Tes revelations about DfE academy secrets

    The Department for Education's academies tsar has pledged to increase the transparency of the committees that help make crucial decisions about schools across England.

    News of Sir David Carter's desire for change comes after a series of Tes revelations this week about the secret inner workings of the academies programme that the DfE was only persuaded to disclose after an intervention by the Information Commissioner.

    On Tuesday, Tes reported how the DfE had attempted to censor the fact that an academy trust it wanted to take on a primary school had been under investigation by the Education Funding Agency.

    On Wednesday, Tes revealed that the DfE had tried to conceal the fact that an education minister had urged an academy trust to expand rapidly, only for its quick growth to be raised as an "issue" two years later.

    And yesterday, we outlined how the DfE tried to hide the fact that an unofficial Ofsted inspection that was not designed to hold schools to account was used to justify transferring an academy to a new sponsor.

    'We can do more'

    Sir David, the National schools commissioner, told Tes he recognised that people were concerned about the transparency of the eight headteacher boards (HTBs) in England, which advise regional schools commissioners (RSCs), but meet in private and do not publish reasons for their decisions.

    He said: “I know we can do more. I want to do more and I want to make that a priority as we go through the next round of headteacher board appointments and the elections.”

    Elections for the headteacher boards open today.

    He suggested a possible way forward could be along the lines suggested by Robert Hill, an education consultant and former Downing Street adviser to Tony Blair.

    Last month, he told Tes HTBs could follow the model of local councils, which are legally obliged to publish as much information as possible in committee reports, with sensitive material in an unpublished second section.

    “That might be a means by which we move closer to where we want to be,” Carter said.

    Academies' transparency

    However, the commissioner said his biggest concern was about transparency for the academy trusts who he described as “the direct recipients of RSC decision making”.

    He said the feedback from HTBs about why they defer some decisions, or rejects some proposals, gives the trusts “the opportunity to decide whether they can come back and address those issues, or whether it’s absolutely right they leave it and move on”.

    He added: “So I think the transparency in terms of the people affected, I am as confident as I can be that we have got that right.

    “Of course, you could give me examples where somebody could tell you it’s not true, but my observation is that I’ve seen that working really effectively.”

    Pressed about transparency for communities and parents about decisions affecting their schools, he put the onus on schools and academy trusts themselves.

    “If the decision is about taking account of wider community opinion before the RSC makes an informed decision about what that school needs to have in terms of its support, I think there’s a role there for the school and the trust to have that conversation with parents,” he said.

    He added that the system is getting “stronger and better” at making sure that trusts understand their role of telling the community why they are the best fit for the school.

    This is an edited version of an article in the 8 September edition of Tes. Subscribers can read the full article here. To subscribe, click here. This week's Tes magazine is available at all good newsagents. To download the digital edition, Android users can click here and iOS users can click here.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

     

     

     

    DfE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Just six people stand for election to headteacher board in North of England

    4th August 2017 at 14:49

    Exclusive: Academy 'secrecy' concerns over lack of headteacher board minutes

    25th November 2016 at 12:02

    Exclusive: Sir David Carter to be named as next national schools commissioner

    15th December 2015 at 19:29

    DfE secrecy fuels fears it ‘has something to hide’

    25th August 2017 at 00:00
     

    Most read

    1. Exclusive: Dismay as DfE rejects qualifications with classes due to start
    2. Spielman: 'Cutting teacher workload is my top priority and Ofsted is par...
    3. Teacher stress: 'The workload wasn't what broke me – it was the change i...
    4. Head asks ex-teachers to work for free after cutting TA jobs
    5. Creative writing: Three quick fixes to help students write better openin...
    6. Exclusive: Academy secrets the DfE tried to hide – part 3
    7. Drive for better results in schools damaging pupils’ mental health
    8. SEND: Five things every teacher should know
    9. Secondary school bans girls from wearing skirts
    10. 'Does the Obligatory First-Day-Back-at-School Photo on Facebook compromi...

    Breaking news

    A significant number of schools have not been inspected for a decade or more

    Uncovered: Schools where an inspector hasn’t called since 2004

    8th September 2017 at 00:02
    Sir David Carter revealed he has taken action to reduce the pay of some academy chief executives.

    Exclusive: DfE schools tsar intervened to curb excessive academy chief exec pay

    7th September 2017 at 14:54

    40 per cent of Scottish teachers consider leaving their jobs in next 18 months

    7th September 2017 at 12:46
    The DfE tried to hide the fact a pilot Ofsted inspection was used to justify re-brokering an academy.

    Exclusive: Academy secrets the DfE tried to hide – part 3

    7th September 2017 at 05:05
    hepi report on impact of ebacc on art education

    EBacc is putting art at risk, university warns

    7th September 2017 at 00:02

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now