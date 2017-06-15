Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Falls in language and science GCSEs: five key points from today's exam entry figures

    Eleanor Busby
    15th June 2017 at 10:41
    Ofqual has published provisional new statistics for this summer's GCSE and A-level entries

    1. Entries for GCSE English literature and language have rocketed 

    GCSE entries in 2017 (5.1 million) increased by more than 3 per cent compared to 2016. The increase is mostly in English language and English literature.

    The entries for English language rose by 52 per cent compared to last year.

    Ofqual says the rise in entries to English GCSE is due to the removal of iGCSEs from league tables, which has encouraged schools to move back to GCSEs.

    Meanwhile, entries for English literature have gone up by 48 per cent in one year.

    Progress 8 – the government's new accountability measure – may also have played a part in the rise as it double weights English if a student has taken both English language and literature, with the highest grade counting.

     

    2. Entries in non-EBacc subjects decreased by 11 per cent

    Entries for all non-EBacc subjects at GCSE showed a decline in 2017. The biggest drops include humanities, statistics, and leisure and tourism.

    Ofqual says this overall decline indicates that schools are focussing more on the delivery of EBacc subjects than those subjects which do not count towards the EBacc.

    Progress 8 and Attainment 8 measures are also likely to be influencing these patterns as their calculation can only include a maximum of three non-EBacc GCSEs. 

     

    3. Entries in EBacc subjects rose overall by 9 per cent 

    There was a 12 per cent increase in year 11 entries for Science.

    Meanwhile, there has been a 9 per cent increase in entries for GCSE computing – a new qualification which counts as an EBacc subject. 

    However, entries for modern languages still continue to fall. The figures show that entries to German at GCSE fell by 12 per cent, French 10 per cent, and Spanish 3 per cent. 

     

    4. But overall entries to science GCSEs fell 

    The entries to science GCSEs dropped by 26 per cent – despite the rise in Year 11 entries.

    Ofqual said the drop was "due to Year 10 students generally not taking it in the numbers seen in previous years and waiting until 2018 for the reformed qualifications".

     

    5. AS entries have dropped substantially

    Entries for all AS subjects fell by 42 per cent, from 1,143,950 in 2016 to 660,200 in 2017.

    Some of the largest percentage decreases were in engineering, performing/expressive arts and drama.  

    These falls in AS entries are due to a number of factors including the decoupling of AS from A-levels as part of the government's reforms of AS and A-levels.

     

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Exam board AQA apologises after error in A-level chemistry exam

    13th June 2017 at 19:00

    Anger as OCR exam board makes third mistake this summer – this time in biology A-level

    13th June 2017 at 16:08

    Majority of teenagers have cried due to exam stress, poll finds

    6th June 2017 at 00:01

    First 'big, fat' maths GCSE exam has 'damaged pupils' confidence'

    26th May 2017 at 17:07

    Pupils ridicule exam board over Shakespeare error in GCSE paper

    26th May 2017 at 12:09

    Most read

    1. Anger as OCR exam board makes third mistake this summer – this time in b...
    2. Exam board AQA apologises after error in A-level chemistry exam
    3. 'Acronyms like RUCSAC prevent children from thinking mathematically – we...
    4. 'How I minimised marking and reclaimed my weekend'
    5. Free school head to lead campaign for a 'knowledge-rich curriculum'
    6. Union demands end of teacher pay cap as inflation outstrips earnings
    7. Exclusive: Ministers considering 'all the options' for increasing school...
    8. Three tips for teaching unseen texts for the new English language GCSE
    9. 750,000 voters switched support as a result of school funding cuts, surv...
    10. Some advice for Justine Greening: here's how to go down in history as on...

    Breaking news

    Heads' leaders split over Ofsted changes to short inspections

    15th June 2017 at 11:12

    Young people feel social mobility is getting worse but think education will improve

    15th June 2017 at 00:01
    trump, donald trump, politics, politicians, us, oup, oxford university press, pupils, short stories, writing, dictionary

    'Trump' is children's word of the year, analysis shows

    15th June 2017 at 00:01
    Angela Rayner has retained her shadow education secretary role.

    Angela Rayner reappointed Labour's shadow education secretary

    14th June 2017 at 20:44

    Union demands end of teacher pay cap as inflation outstrips earnings

    14th June 2017 at 17:40

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now