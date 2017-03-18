    Five things we learnt at Primary Rocks Live

    Helen Ward
    18th March 2017 at 13:40
    primary rocks live
    Hundreds of primary teachers flocked to Manchester today to find out how to make their lessons rock

    If it’s Saturday, it must be Manchester and Primary Rocks Live!

    The Monday evening Twitter educhat came to life today as 220 primary teachers packed into Medlock Primary School in Manchester to meet colleagues, share best practice, learn from educational gurus and eat free ice-cream.

    “The event sold out in 100 minutes,” said Sophie Merrill, curriculum leader, Y6 teacher at Medlock and one of the Primary Rocks team. “It has been amazing. The best thing is meeting people in real life that you chat to every day on Twitter. It is a great opportunity to share ideas about teaching. It is a real community.”

    Here are some of the things we learnt:

    It’s all about the children – yeah, even those children:

    1. “It is not the big ticket, showpiece, observed lesson that counts, it is the hundreds of thousands of little things you do every day, things that give the children those high expectations,” Gaz Needle, co-founder of Primary Rocks gets the conference started. “So I want to say thank you for coming, because you’re amazing. You have given up your Saturday to learn more about the craft, to get better for those little ones who sometimes drive you up the wall.”

    To change children’s behaviour, you need to change adults’ behaviour:

    1. Paul Dix, behaviour expert, told a story about a school he’d visited in Brazil where the most troublesome child was pointed out – everything had been tried. He suggested that every adult who came across the child in the next few weeks stopped him and said: “You’ve grown up, you’ve changed.” So they did. Three months’ later Mr Dix went back – the child’s behaviour had improved. “That’s interesting, isn’t it?” said Mr Dix to the staff. “Not really,” the staff replied. “He had grown up, he had changed.”

    Children don’t want pencil cases, they want recognition:

    1. In a survey of students, Mr Dix found that what they really valued as rewards for good behaviours were not material objects but a phone call home to their parents, a positive note to take home and praise. Similarly, putting naughty children’s names on the board can backfire by making them ‘famous’. Trying putting up names to reward good behaviour – and if the whole class make it up there, they get a whole class treat.

    Feedback needs to be as fast as possible - and ideally with cake 

    1.  Sarah Wright, senior lecturer in education at Edge Hill University, suggests teachers patrol while the class works not just to praise but to give out written “speeding tickets” from the “punctuation police” before the work is handed in. She also points out that there are apps which can be used to replace written feedback to children in Year 1 whose reading may not be very good yet with spoken feedback.
    2. Rhoda Wilson, English leader at Village Primary School in Derby, shared her method to encourage teachers to read children’s books to find great texts for their class. Suggest books on twitter and sift through the answers to get a selection, assign two teachers to each book, give them half a term (and a half-term holiday) to read them. Make it clear this is optional activity. After half term discuss them at the end of a staff meeting – with cake.

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    'If Primary Rocks is about one thing, it's about asking yourself if there's a better way to teach something'

    14th March 2017 at 10:31

    Why primary schools need to embrace picture books to boost literacy

    19th February 2017 at 16:03

    'This is the best way to put primary assessment back in its place and allow teachers to get back to focusing on learning'

    18th January 2017 at 10:52

    Most read

    1. 'Dear School, we aren’t right for each other anymore; we’re holding each...
    2. 'Dear Parents...If you want to rescue your child's education, you need t...
    3. Female primary teachers have 42% higher-than-average risk of suicide
    4. Exclusive: Pressure from schools forces government to rethink Progress 8
    5. 'Teacher workload is still a serious problem – but there are reasons to ...
    6. Exclusive: Ofsted rates dozens of new schools 'outstanding' without exam...
    7. 'Schools don't use teaching assistants effectively – here are four ways ...
    8. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    9. Five ways teachers get gatecrashed like the professor on the BBC
    10. 'If you try to artificially deflate your exclusion rate, it's the other ...

    Breaking news

    Michael Gove

    Michael Gove: Immigration has had double-edged impact on education

    18th March 2017 at 15:01
    Andreas Schleicher

    Pisa boss: Pupils 'should be taught to recognise fake news'

    18th March 2017 at 13:25
    Bring Back Our Girls

    Kidnapped Nigerian school girl calls on world to help her classmates

    18th March 2017 at 09:24

    Female primary teachers have 42% higher-than-average risk of suicide

    17th March 2017 at 17:07
    sir greg martin, durand academy, legal fees

    Exclusive: 'Underfunded' Durand spends more than £200k on legal fees

    17th March 2017 at 14:30

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today