It's half-term, so why not relax and explain: #WeTeachBecause

The educational twittersphere is often a deep, dark place of funding concerns, workload woes and curriculum confusion.

The most powerful force in this seemingly never-ending black hole of social media? The #hashtag. But, every so often, one comes along with the ability to awaken something that perhaps is too often forgotten. A fundamental love of teaching.

#WeTeachBecause is the ed-hashtag of the moment. It’s sparked an education celebration across the country, bringing teachers together as they share their stories, and explain what they love most about their job.





#weteachbecause future generations matter, our community both local and global matter, change and ingenuity matters #learningmatters pic.twitter.com/W7Ko7SIoBW — Miss Reinsma (@MissReinsma) February 14, 2017

@timeshighered I love introducing the idea that borders are imaginary, and so we can imagine a world without them. #WeTeachBecause — phillip cole (@phillcole40) February 14, 2017

#weteachbecause every day is different. It's a privilege to share our passion, to shape and learn from the minds of others. — Claire Garden (@geoffismycar) February 15, 2017

#WeTeachBecause there is no better way to earn a living: sharing with the next generations the best possible knowledge you are able to reach — rbaena (@rbaenamolina) February 14, 2017

We don't teach to deliver knowledge. #WeTeachBecause we want future generations to create, investigate & collaborate for better future. — Johanna Vaattovaara (@JVaattovaara) February 14, 2017

#WeTeachBecause humanity needs the ability to critically read the world and write their own story, every voice being heard and honoured. — Vevila Dornelles (@cybertamer) February 15, 2017

#WeTeachBecause Love of teaching, Love looking after our next generation, Love that they keep us young, Love teaching them to question us! https://t.co/gc5aZFryoT — Nitin Shrotri (@nshrotri) February 14, 2017

Join in with the celebration, and keep an eye out for the Times Higher Education's Teaching survey released on Thursday 16.

