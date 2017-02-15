    It's half-term, so why not relax and explain: #WeTeachBecause

    Kate Parker
    15th February 2017 at 16:29
    Resolving the recruitment crisis
    Are these the eight best reasons to be a teacher?

    The educational twittersphere is often a deep, dark place of funding concerns, workload woes and curriculum confusion.

    The most powerful force in this seemingly never-ending black hole of social media? The #hashtag. But, every so often, one comes along with the ability to awaken something that perhaps is too often forgotten.  A fundamental love of teaching.  

    #WeTeachBecause is the ed-hashtag of the moment. It’s sparked an education celebration across the country, bringing teachers together as they share their stories, and explain what they love most about their job. 








    Join in with the celebration, and keep an eye out for the Times Higher Education's Teaching survey released on Thursday 16. 

    Comments

