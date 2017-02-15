It's half-term, so why not relax and explain: #WeTeachBecause
The educational twittersphere is often a deep, dark place of funding concerns, workload woes and curriculum confusion.
The most powerful force in this seemingly never-ending black hole of social media? The #hashtag. But, every so often, one comes along with the ability to awaken something that perhaps is too often forgotten. A fundamental love of teaching.
#WeTeachBecause is the ed-hashtag of the moment. It’s sparked an education celebration across the country, bringing teachers together as they share their stories, and explain what they love most about their job.
Join in with the celebration, and keep an eye out for the Times Higher Education's Teaching survey released on Thursday 16.
Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook
Comments