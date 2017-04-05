Register
Home feed
My list
Job alerts Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Find training Lesson materials Jobs Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account Preferences Log out

    New maths GCSE 'causes drop in A-level applications'

    Helen Ward
    5th April 2017 at 12:26
    maths poll indicates drop in entries
    Teachers' poll gives first indication that A-level entries in maths could fall after the introduction of tougher GCSE this year

    Many students are reluctant to apply to study A-level maths or further maths next year after being put off by the harder GCSE, a new poll suggests.

    As students in Year 11 prepare to take the so-called “big, fat” GCSE maths this summer, 34 per cent of teachers said there had been a drop in applications for maths A level in their school or college for September 2017 – according to a Twitter survey by the Mathematical Association (MA). 

    A second Twitter poll also found that 40 per cent of respondents reported a drop in applications for further maths A level.

    The small-scale polls were run after the association had heard concerns from members about applications falling.

    The new maths GCSE is more challenging than the previous exam. And because it is only in maths and English that the new GCSEs have been introduced this year, these exams are now relatively harder than other subjects.

    “In the last few weeks, this issue has come up time and time again,” said Jennie Golding, lecturer in maths education at UCL Institute of Education and president of the MA. “People are saying, ‘Of course, our numbers are down for next year’s Year 12’.

    “It could be because of the impact that the new GCSE in maths is having – students are feeling relatively less successful in maths than they would have done historically – and teachers can’t be as confident about saying they are heading for a grade 8 or a grade 9 because they don’t know how it will pan out this summer. It is concerning.”

    'Alarm bells ought to be ringing'

    The poll on A-level maths, in which 127 people responded, also reveals that applications were up in 17 per cent of schools, unchanged in 19 per cent, and in 30 per cent of cases they did not know.

    The survey for further maths, which was answered by 138 people, shows similar results, with 13 per cent of respondents saying applications were up, 14 per cent saying they were unchanged and 33 per cent didn’t know.

    “We are getting a sizeable proportion of people saying there are multiple issues and they are affecting the take-up of post-16 maths next year. Alarm bells ought to be ringing,” said Golding.

    She added that students need to hear the message that, although the GCSE is harder, it will better prepare them for A level, and that maths is an important subject for many careers.

    Charlie Stripp, director of the National Centre for Excellence in the Teaching of Mathematics, said the centre was aware of early indications from schools and colleges that they are expecting fewer pupils to start AS/A level maths courses this September. 

    He said: "If this happens, it will be very bad news, coming after years of strong growth in the popularity of maths at this level. There are a number of policy changes contributing to this apparent trend, each of which has the potential to affect a young person’s choice—or what is available for them to choose—in a different way. Some changes are, in themselves, welcome: more rigorous GCSE Maths, for example. Others are less so: three A levels rather than four becoming the norm, for example.

    “However, what has certainly not changed is the fact that studying advanced level maths, even just for one year after GCSE to get an AS level, provides a major boost to a young person’s chances of academic and career progression."

    The fact that GCSE maths is now more demanding "should be seen as a development that will better equip pupils for A/AS level maths rather than deter them," he added, saying: "I’d urge teachers and those in positions of influence over current Year 11 students to stress this point strongly."

    He urged policy-makers to take note of the "early warning signs" and "do everything possible to ensure that the financial arrangements are in place—or put back in place-- that enable schools and colleges to continue to be able to offer AS/A level Maths and Further Maths to all students who would benefit from taking them|.

    He added: "Otherwise the gains we have made in recent years could disappear and  both individual students and the country as a whole will lose out.”

    The poll comes after a research project into the future of post-16 maths, funded by the Nuffield Foundation, raised concerns of a “perfect storm” hitting the subject.

    The "Rethinking the Value of Advanced Mathematics Participation" (REVAMP) study, published earlier this year, pointed out that as well as the psychological impact of maths being a relatively harder GCSE, the decoupling of A and AS levels meant students were less likely to gamble on taking it as an AS level with the option of continuing to a full A level in Year 13.

    Changes to maths under Curriculum 2000 saw entries for A-level maths drop by 18.5 per cent between 2001 and 2002, after students got unexpectedly low AS grades.

    Some schools have had to drop AS and A-level subjects, including further maths, due to the funding squeeze.

    A Department for Education spokesperson said: “Our new GCSEs will provide more rigorous content to equip young people with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in the future. The maths GCSE has been designed to match the best internationally and will mean students are better prepared to study this vital subject at A level.

    “We want to see more young people choosing to study maths after the age of 16. It is the only school subject in the UK which has been proven to add to earnings and according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies, children with good maths at school earn significantly more in their 30s than their peers.”

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    Maths teachers 'demoralised' as their subject slides in popularity

    17th March 2017 at 06:03

    More GCSE maths pupils could be denied chance of securing top grades, research suggests

    10th February 2017 at 17:02

    New GCSE ‘pass’ lowered from grade 5 to 4 in DfE U-turn

    28th March 2017 at 13:55

    Maths reforms risk ‘fragile’ growth in A-level entries

    10th February 2017 at 00:00
     

    Most read

    1. Brian Cox: Don't use children as 'measurement probes' to test schools
    2. 'I've tried to insulate staff from the pain of education funding cuts bu...
    3. 'I'm quitting teaching mid-career – I loved the job but all my hard work...
    4. MPs to debate whether texts should be taken into GCSE English literature...
    5. If teachers think it’s a waste of time, then it probably is
    6. 'Nothing Michael Gove says should be taken at face value – here's why'
    7. WATCH: Teacher fools class with fake spelling test – and the internet co...
    8. ATL ‘extremely concerned’ about apprentices being 'exploited'
    9. ‘The curriculum should support the mental health of teachers and pupils ...
    10. New GCSE ‘pass’ lowered from grade 5 to 4 in DfE U-turn

    Breaking news

    UTC Bolton has been placed in special measures.

    UTC that 'knocked pupils' confidence' goes into special measures

    5th April 2017 at 14:22

    #PicBookDay: The power of picture books

    5th April 2017 at 13:52
    Rachel Riley

    We need to stop saying 'I'm crap at maths' like it's a badge of honour, says Rachel Riley

    5th April 2017 at 12:03
    property, house prices, school catchment area, primary school, admissions, parents, social mobility

    Parents pay £52k premium to live near 'outstanding' primary, study shows

    5th April 2017 at 00:03
    pshe, mental health, mental-health education, wellbeing, schools, parents, survey

    Teach pupils about mental health, parents say

    4th April 2017 at 18:36

    Get Tes online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to Tes online and the Tes app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off Tes Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the Tes online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today