    New 'social mobility conditions' could apply to existing grammars

    Will Hazell
    11th March 2017 at 10:08
    Grammar schools
    Existing grammar schools will have to offer lower 11-plus entry to poorer children or take similar radical steps to improve social mobility, according to reports

    The government is to force current grammar schools to offer lower 11-plus pass marks to children from poorer families or adopt similar "social mobility conditions" to diversify their intake, it has been reported.

    According to The Times, the government will next month outline reforms to make sure grammars increase their intake of children from deprived backgrounds.

    In its green paper on expanding selection, ‘Schools that work for everyone’, the government proposed that new or expanding grammar schools might have to take a proportion of pupils from lower income households.

    But The Times reports that similar conditions are to be imposed on the existing 163 grammars in England.

    A government source told the paper there was a “compelling” case for extending the rules to all grammar schools when a white paper setting out the plan is published in several weeks.

    This will set out “social mobility conditions” that selective schools will have to meet, such as setting aside places for children from lower-income families and more flexible entry tests.

    These conditions could also include encouraging many more candidates to sit entry tests, offering lower pass marks for poorer pupils and letting children sit the tests in primary schools or familiar venues near their homes.

    Schools will be asked to admit some poorer children in 12-plus and 13-plus entry points, the paper reports.

    “We accept that some children are late developers,” the government source said.

    “They should be able to join up to the start of year 9, which is one year before they start GCSEs, and schools must help them catch up.”

    Yesterday head teachers at the Association of School and College Leaders conference heckled Justine Greening over the government’s grammar school policy.

    Malcolm Trobe, ASCL’s interim general secretary, told TES: “A number of the existing grammar schools are taking some interesting steps in order to ensure they have ways of ensuring a significant number of disadvantaged children”.

    He mentioned the work of the King Edward VI foundation, which runs five grammars in Birmingham which reserve a set proportion of places for disadvantaged pupils.

    However, Mr Trobe said the government needed to outline its “overarching strategy” in response to the green paper, rather than releasing “piecemeal bits of individual information” on its plans.

    “Feeding snippets out without any detail and not presenting the overall picture is not helpful,” he said.

    Comments

    Related Content

    WATCH: Greening jeered over grammar school plans

    10th March 2017 at 11:40

    Budget: Government finds half a billion for schools - and kickstarts the grammar revolution

    7th March 2017 at 00:03

    Exclusive: academy chains planning 'pupil premium grammar schools'

    3rd March 2017 at 05:31

    Most read

    1. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    2. 'Our education system has become a joyless monster – we need to rediscov...
    3. WATCH: Greening jeered over grammar school plans
    4. Exclusive: DfE declares ceasefire in war on university teacher-training ...
    5. Education Fellowship Trust becomes first academy chain to give up all of...
    6. 'The level of workload expected of teachers is not improving schools, bu...
    7. Teachers work more overtime than any other professionals, analysis finds
    8. Exclusive: Government's bid to reduce workload has made things worse, sa...
    9. ‘Why I came to distrust differentiation’
    10. Exclusive: More than a fifth of academy transfers involve potential conf...

    Breaking news

    Podcast

    Headteachers heckling, academy secrecy and the funding crisis - the TES podcast

    10th March 2017 at 17:15
    amanda spielman, ofsted, ascl, grammar schools, justine greening, unions

    Ofsted chief warns ministers' plans for more selection send a 'difficult message' on social mobility

    10th March 2017 at 14:47
    Empty classroom

    Heads look at cutting teaching hours as budgets are squeezed

    10th March 2017 at 14:09
    All the schools within the Education Fellowship Trust will have to change sponsors.

    Education Fellowship Trust becomes first academy chain to give up all of its schools

    10th March 2017 at 13:00

    WATCH: Greening jeered over grammar school plans

    10th March 2017 at 11:40

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today