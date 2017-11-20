Pisa: UK does better than expected in collaborative problem-solving – rankings at a glance
Singapore has topped the league table for how well teenagers work together in groups to solve problems – and the UK did better than expected, the Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa) revealed today.
It is another top place for Singapore, which also came first in the 2015 Pisa international rankings in reading, maths and science when they were published last year.
The results of Pisa's collaborative problem-solving tests show that the UK came 15th – or, once sample sizes were taken into account, between 12th and 16th place. The UK's average test score of 519 is not statistically different from Germany, the USA, Denmark or the Netherlands.
Researchers at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, which runs Pisa, found that there was a strong link between how well 15-year-olds did at collaborative problem-solving and how well children did in the core Pisa subjects.
Problem-solving? No problem...
This meant the UK performed better than expected in collaborative problem-solving, given that it came 27th in maths, 22nd in reading and 15th in science.
In the UK, around 12 per cent of students performed at a top level of proficiency – meaning they could successfully carry out complicated problem-solving tasks, which required them to resolve disagreements and conflicts – compared with around 8 per cent across OECD countries on average.
The full table is shown below:
|Country
|All students (mean score)
|OECD average-32
|500
|1. Singapore
|561
|2. Japan
|552
|3. Hong Kong
|541
|4. South Korea
|538
|5. Canada
|535
|6. Estonia
|535
|7. Finland
|534
|8. Macao (China)
|534
|9. New Zealand
|533
|10. Australia
|531
|11. Taiwan
|527
|12. Germany
|525
|13. United States
|520
|14. Denmark
|520
|15. United Kingdom
|519
|16. Netherlands
|518
|17. Sweden
|510
|18. Austria
|509
|19. Norway
|502
|20. Slovenia
|502
|21. Belgium
|501
|22. Iceland
|499
|23. Czech Republic
|499
|24. Portugal
|498
|25. Spain
|496
|26. Beijing-Shanghai -Jiangsu-Guangdong
|496
|27. France
|494
|28. Luxembourg
|491
|29. Latvia
|485
|30. Italy
|478
|31. Russia
|473
|32. Croatia
|473
|33. Hungary
|472
|34. Israel
|469
|35. Lithuania
|467
|36. Slovak Republic
|463
|37. Greece
|459
|38. Chile
|457
|39.Cyprus
|444
|40. Bulgaria
|444
|41. Uruguay
|443
|42. Costa Rica
|441
|43. Thailand
|436
|44. United Arab Emirates
|435
|45.Mexico
|433
|46. Colombia
|429
|47. Turkey
|422
|48. Peru
|418
|49. Montenegro
|416
|50. Brazil
|412
|51. Tunisia
|382
Source: Pisa 2015 Results (Vol V): collaborative problem solving. Figure V.1.1
