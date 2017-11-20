Register
    Pisa: UK does better than expected in collaborative problem-solving – rankings at a glance

    Helen Ward
    21st November 2017 at 07:03
    British teenagers perform better at working in groups to solve problems than they do in reading and maths, global rankings suggest

    Singapore has topped the league table for how well teenagers work together in groups to solve problems – and the UK did better than expected, the Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa) revealed today. 

    It is another top place for Singapore, which also came first in the 2015 Pisa international rankings in reading, maths and science when they were published last year. 

    The results of Pisa's collaborative problem-solving tests show that the UK came 15th – or, once sample sizes were taken into account, between 12th and 16th place. The UK's average test score of 519 is not statistically different from Germany, the USA, Denmark or the Netherlands.

    Researchers at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, which runs Pisa, found that there was a strong link between how well 15-year-olds did at collaborative problem-solving and how well children did in the core Pisa subjects.

    Problem-solving? No problem...

    This meant the UK performed better than expected in collaborative problem-solving, given that it came 27th in maths, 22nd in reading and 15th in science.

    In the UK, around 12 per cent of students performed at a top level of proficiency – meaning they could successfully carry out complicated problem-solving tasks, which required them to resolve disagreements and conflicts – compared with around 8 per cent across OECD countries on average.

    The full table is shown below:

    Pisa: Snapshot of performance in collaborative problem-solving

     
    Country All students (mean score)
    OECD average-32 500
    1.  Singapore 561
    2.  Japan 552
    3.  Hong Kong 541
    4.  South Korea 538
    5.  Canada 535
    6.  Estonia 535
    7.  Finland 534
    8.  Macao (China) 534
    9.  New Zealand 533
    10. Australia 531
    11. Taiwan 527
    12. Germany 525
    13. United States 520
    14. Denmark 520
    15. United Kingdom 519
    16. Netherlands 518
    17. Sweden 510
    18. Austria 509
    19. Norway 502
    20. Slovenia 502
    21. Belgium 501
    22. Iceland 499
    23. Czech Republic 499
    24. Portugal 498
    25. Spain 496
    26. Beijing-Shanghai -Jiangsu-Guangdong 496
    27. France 494
    28. Luxembourg 491
    29. Latvia 485
    30. Italy 478
    31. Russia 473
    32. Croatia 473
    33. Hungary 472
    34. Israel 469
    35. Lithuania 467
    36. Slovak Republic 463
    37. Greece 459
    38. Chile 457
    39.Cyprus 444
    40. Bulgaria 444
    41. Uruguay 443
    42. Costa Rica 441
    43. Thailand 436
    44. United Arab Emirates 435
    45.Mexico 433
    46. Colombia 429
    47. Turkey 422
    48. Peru 418
    49. Montenegro 416
    50. Brazil 412
    51. Tunisia 382

    Source: Pisa 2015 Results (Vol V): collaborative problem solving. Figure V.1.1

    pisa collaborative problem solving

