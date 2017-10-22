Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    'Politically correct' DfE fails to take action against illegal schools - Wilshaw

    Martin George
    22nd October 2017 at 11:49
    Sir Michael Wilshaw.
    DfE
    Former chief inspector speaks out after Ofsted wins gender segregation case at High Court

    Political correctness is stopping the Department for Education from intervening in schools that discriminate against pupils or are illegal, Sir Michael Wilshaw has said.

    The former Ofsted chief inspector’s claims come after Ofsted won a High Court case that supported its view that segregating boys and girls at mixed-sex schools amounts to unlawful discrimination.

    On Friday, Ofsted published its inspection report about the Al Hijrah school in Birmingham, which was at the centre of the case.

    It said that pupils had “easy access” to books in the school library containing “derogatory views about, and incited violence towards, women.”

    The inspectors said that those responsible for running the school “have failed to keep pupils safe from extreme views that undermine fundamental British values” and “failed to have due regard to the need to achieve equality of opportunity”.

    Sir Michael told the Sunday Times: “My concern is that the DfE should not have allowed all this to happen. It has become a politically correct department although Ofsted has raised so many concerns, including about the proliferation of illegal schools.

    “We were telling the DfE they had to be prosecuted. I think the DfE is at fault here.

    “They have become politically correct in not wanting to confront these schools. In one inspection report we wrote that male and female governors were separated from each other by a Perspex screen. The DfE has to tackle these places.”

    A Department for Education spokesperson said: “We always support Ofsted, local authorities and the police in tackling unregistered schools, which are illegal and unsafe.”

    He said it has set up a joint team with Ofsted, and given them extra resources to step up investigations into such schools, and work with them to take action including closing the schools or working with police.

    He added: “There are already clear powers in place for local authorities and the police to intervene where children are being put at risk or not receiving a suitable education. We expect them to use them and will support them to do so.”

    DfE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Weekend read: Is Ofsted's legal win a seismic step forwards for equality – or a storm in a teacup?

    20th October 2017 at 18:12

    Revealed: Damning Ofsted findings on 'gender segregation' school

    20th October 2017 at 10:46

    Ofsted boss defends single-sex schools following court ruling

    15th October 2017 at 10:35

    Ofsted wins sex discrimination appeal

    13th October 2017 at 11:21

    Most read

    1. England's 'highest paid primary head' gets a £36,000 pay rise
    2. 'Being a nice teacher works. My pupils like me and I like them. All of t...
    3. Five myths about autism we need to banish from teaching
    4. Keeping children safe online – Tes' safeguarding special issue as a free...
    5. A-levels system no longer 'fit for purpose', says Royal Society president
    6. Exclusive: Recruitment crisis causes explosion in number of assistant he...
    7. Edge Hill's former dean of education convicted of fraud
    8. Ofsted: 'Alarming' number of schools accused of unofficially excluding S...
    9. 'It's time for schools to agree to pull down their Ofsted banners'
    10. Exclusive: MAT employees asked to relocate 100 miles away after not read...

    Breaking news

    The Conservatives considered plans to curb strike action by teachers.

    Theresa May 'considered curbing teacher strikes'

    22nd October 2017 at 12:00

    Weekend read: Is Ofsted's legal win a seismic step forwards for equality – or a storm in a teacup?

    20th October 2017 at 18:12
    This week's podcast looks at the rising number of assistant heads.

    The Tes podcast: Assistant heads, primary leaders' pay and parking problems

    20th October 2017 at 18:08
    headteachers, church of england, cofe, nigel genders, qualification, leadership, training, schools

    CofE to train hundreds of aspiring headteachers

    20th October 2017 at 15:35
    Providers of the leadership qualifications have been revealed.

    Thirty providers to offer new qualification for academy trust leaders and executive heads

    20th October 2017 at 15:18

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now