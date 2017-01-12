    Regional schools commissioners issue warnings to two more academies

    Will Hazell
    12th January 2017 at 16:45
    School
    Wren School threatened with termination of funding agreement and New Line Learning Academy receives warning notice

    Two schools have been threatened with action by their regional school commissioners because of underperformance. 

    The Wrenn School in Northamptonshire has been warned that it could have its funding agreement terminated, and New Line Learning Academy in Kent has received a warning notice.

    In December Ofsted rated Wrenn School “inadequate” based on an inspection carried out in October.

    In a letter sent last month and published today, the North West London and South Central England regional school commissioner, Martin Post, told the Education Fellowship Trust that its school had “serious weaknesses” and required “significant improvement”. 

    The trust has until tomorrow to respond to the commissioner. 

    The warning notice for New Line Learning Academy was also sent last month and published today.

    In November the regional schools commissioner for South East and South London, Dominic Herrington, wrote a pre-warning notice letter to its operator, Future Schools Trusts.

    The pre-warning notice letter raised concerns that the performance of pupils at Cornwallis Academy and New Line Learning Academy was “unacceptably low”.

    While there had been an improvement at Cornwallis Academy, the provisional Key Stage 4 results for progress of pupils at New Line Learning Academy showed that the school had not improved, triggering the warning notice.

    The notice instructs the academy to provide evidence that “appropriate strategies are in place for the tracking of pupil progress" and that pupils' progress in the summer of 2017 is “on track to exceed the government’s floor standard”.

    It also requires school leaders to demonstrate that they are “promoting further improvements in the quality of teaching”, and asks the trust to show it is making “rapid progress towards moving to a new model of governance”. 

    If Future Schools Trust is unable to show progress before 13 February then the education secretary will have the power to appoint new governors to the school.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

    Comments

    Most read

    1. Telling another teacher how to teach? It's a sin, says leading academic
    2. 'The level of workload expected of teachers is not improving schools, but it is wrecking lives'
    3. Teachers take the strain after 'depressing' decline in support staff
    4. Are you compliant with the SEND Code of Practice?
    5. Education cuts: 'The full scale and cost of the government's reckless policies are only just...
    6. 'Teachers are constantly forced to fill the void as the gaps in children's mental health...
    7. Exclusive: Government examines reforms to school admissions system to improve social mobility
    8. Troubled Baverstock Academy to close after government fails to find new sponsor
    9. 'Male headteachers need to talk more about the toll of the job on family life'
    10. Incoming ASCL president criticises candidate Geoff Barton in general secretary race

    Breaking news

    coasting results

    East of England primaries most likely to be 'coasting'

    12th January 2017 at 11:17
    Geoff Barton has responded to concerns raised in an open letter.

    Incoming ASCL president criticises candidate Geoff Barton in general secretary race

    12th January 2017 at 10:31
    christine_quinn_1.jpg

    Troubled Baverstock Academy to close after government fails to find new sponsor

    11th January 2017 at 16:12
    The government is examining more extensive changes to the school admissions system.

    Exclusive: Government examines reforms to school admissions system to improve social mobility

    11th January 2017 at 14:30
    sex and relationships education, sex education, sre, pshe, sexting, abuse, grooming, online safety

    Sex and relationships lessons will make us safer, pupils say

    11th January 2017 at 11:55

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today