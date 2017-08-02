Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Schools to get free creative coding software for national computing curriculum

    Martin George
    2nd August 2017 at 15:19
    The new learning-to-code package, piloted at 30 schools over the summer, is designed for pupils in key stage 3 and key stage 4

    More than 1,000 pupils have taken part in a six-week pilot of what is claimed to be the UK’s first creative coding software platform aligned to the national computing curriculum.

    The free learning-to-code platform, which was developed by Turinglab, an education technology organisation, uses a mix of gamification and creative project-based software tools.

    It is aimed at key stage 3 and key stage 4 pupils, and had supportive funding from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

    Using the platform, pupils learn and practise a set of core coding skills, which they then employ to create a project of their own, typically a game or application, to reinforce their learning by applying it directly to a problem.

    Its creators said it had been designed “with the teacher in mind”, and was “to be used in conjunction with traditional teaching methods”.

    It aims to help to improve digital teaching standards and open up future technology career and apprenticeship opportunities.

    Getting girls interested in computer science

    The pilot, carried out over the summer, involved 30 schools, and the platform will be made available to schools across the UK after feedback from the pilot has been considered.

    Cris Baptiste, ICT and computing teacher at Saint Gabriel’s College in Camberwell, South London, said: “In the short time my students have taken part in the Turinglab pilot, general interest in computer science has grown, with several asking for the pilot to continue after the summer holiday.

    “The platform has a lot to offer – from colourful drawings and interactive animations to programming exercises and online quizzes bringing computer science theory to life.

    “The great news for me has been an increase in the number of girls now showing interest, and the programming languages used by Turinglab, being Python and JavaScript, fit in perfectly with the next phase of studies at GCSE level.”

    Turinglab worked on the project in partnership with Ada, National College for Digital Skills in Tottenham Hale, North London.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    Teach your pupils the art of coding

    5th May 2017 at 00:00

    Teacher shortages spread to computing and general science

    26th January 2017 at 10:02

    Computer coding classes for disadvantaged children could boost social mobility in digital careers

    24th August 2016 at 00:01

    GCSE results: Computing entries rocket as languages and creative subjects plummet

    25th August 2016 at 09:57

    Computing ‘in crisis’ as teacher numbers plunge

    19th August 2016 at 01:00
     

    There’s more to computing than just coding

    Most read

    1. GCSE and A-level grade boundaries' publication delayed to prevent pupil ...
    2. The five 'P's of positive behaviour
    3. 10 tips for successfully leading a subject
    4. 'If schools stop teachers fleeing the profession, budgets will look afte...
    5. No way back: How a MAT disbanded a school governing body because it aske...
    6. Academy trust in financial difficulties told to examine senior managemen...
    7. ‘Too often teachers react to the arrival of the summer holidays with an ...
    8. Holocaust orphans to have their stories told in schools
    9. Five ways to tackle the most challenging pupils
    10. What's your favourite children's book? Twitter teachers debate

    Breaking news

    sir_greg_martin.jpg

    Durand Academy's boarding school will close

    2nd August 2017 at 16:34
    Consultancy

    DfE consultancy spending rockets by 41 per cent in a year

    2nd August 2017 at 15:47
    pe, sport, physical activity, fitbit, research, brunel university, school, secondary, fitness, exercise

    Fitness gadgets 'discourage pupils from exercising'

    2nd August 2017 at 15:16
    reading, children's books, favourite, nostalgia, favechildrenslit, literature, novels, twitter, social media, teachers

    What's your favourite children's book? Twitter teachers debate

    1st August 2017 at 14:42
    Girl in headscarf

    Ethnically mixed schools create more positive attitudes, DfE research finds

    1st August 2017 at 11:25

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now