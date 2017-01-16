    'Shocking' number of children with hidden language difficulties in primary school

    Helen Ward
    16th January 2017 at 10:25
    Study finds almost half of children with speech and language difficulties are unidentified in Year 1

    An inquiry has been launched to investigate why almost half of children with speech and language difficulties are not being identified by schools.

    The charity I CAN and the Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists said the inquiry was needed after a project from University College London earlier this year found that around two children in every Year 1 class (7.6 per cent) had language disorders that affected their schoolwork, but only 3 per cent of Year 1 children were identified.

    The inquiry will be a follow-up to the Bercow review published in 2008, which emphasised how essential it was for speech and language difficulties to be picked up early.

    'Good language skills are vital for learning'

    Jean Gross, the former government communication champion for children, will chair the review. She said: "It’s shocking that almost 10 years after John Bercow’s report, so many children are not being identified in schools when good language and communication skills are so vital for learning."

    She added: "We need to find out why. Is it because schools suspect there might be a problem, but struggle to get advice now that speech and language therapists and advisory teachers are thin on the ground? And what is happening to identify children before they start school?

    "The Bercow: ten years on review will tell us, and help us understand what might need to change at both a local and national level to get children the help they need."

    Those interested in the taking part in the review can make written submissions sharing their experiences. Evidence will be gathered from practitioners, parents and young people as well as experts in the field.

    The final review is due to be published early in 2018.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    SEND Focus: 'Too often speech and language provision stops when we get to a place called “OK”'

    5th April 2016 at 11:00

    Next Step - How do I become ... A speech therapist?

    17th April 2009 at 01:00
     

    Stuttering services for speech support

    11th April 2008 at 01:00
     

    Most read

    1. 'The level of workload expected of teachers is not improving schools, but it is wrecking lives'
    2. ‘Too often teachers spend every night planning lessons into the early hours. This must stop’
    3. Exclusive: Dramatic increase in pay gap between heads and classroom teachers
    4. Why having a humanities department makes no sense
    5. Nine steps to getting maths mastery right in your primary school
    6. What education needs is an early intervention
    7. Teachers 'frustrated and angry' as watchdog fee rises
    8. ‘If policymakers want to stop teachers leaving the profession, they must cut the red tape and just let...
    9. 'If we carry on this trajectory of refusing to address the recruitment crisis, we will simply run...
    10. It is a myth that pupils are overtested, says new Ofsted chief inspector

    Breaking news

    budget_cuts.jpg

    Schools set to lose hundreds of pounds per pupil, union research reveals

    16th January 2017 at 00:02
    amanda spielman, ofsted, testing, gcse, a level, inspection

    It is a myth that pupils are overtested, says new Ofsted chief inspector

    15th January 2017 at 06:02
    TES podcast

    Teachers' pay, sex education and Amanda Spielman – the TES podcast

    13th January 2017 at 14:20

    Exclusive: Vast majority of heads oppose 90 per cent EBacc plan

    13th January 2017 at 12:02
    tristram hunt, jeremy corbyn, resignation, gcses, baccalaureate, vocational, academic, exams

    Tristram Hunt uses resignation to urge Corbyn to back abolition of GCSEs

    13th January 2017 at 11:23

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today