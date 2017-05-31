Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Be an enabler, not a dictator

    Ben Wilcox
    2nd June 2017 at 00:00
    Being head of teaching and learning brings with it significant power that needs to be tempered with a strong sense of responsibility, says Ben Wilcox

    I have a confession to make – I used to watch Teachers TV, of my own free will and often after a long day of actual teaching. For the benefit of more recently qualified colleagues, this was a wonderful free TV channel with a range of content designed to support the development of all educators until its 2010 closure.

    In the age of “tweachers” and TeachMeets, it’s hard to imagine this admission as a confession, but the last person I told advised me to “get a life” (in more colourful terms).

    Teaching, for me, has always been a craft; one that I have delighted in refining through the years as I worked my way up to become an assistant headteacher in a school that shares my beliefs about the power of our work. Being the lead for teaching and learning across the school is nothing short of my dream job.

    As with most pleasures in life, however, this role comes with some huge challenges and moral questions, too.

    In short, how do you improve teaching and therefore learning in a supportive way without becoming a pedaguru dictator?

    1. Don’t look for uniformity...

    My path has many dark temptations. I need – and love – to spend lots of my time in lessons across my school’s age and ability range and, in such circumstances, it would be so easy to offer judgement dressed up as advice. Our craft is phenomenal in its range and variety, which can make for a rich experience for students…unless, instead, they get a series of identical lessons shaped by the all-powerful overlord in charge of teaching and learning.

    2. …but do intervene, where necessary

    That said, for every lesson where professionalism is replaced by apathy towards students who may be having their favourite subject (and future career path) affected by a dementor-teacher sucking the soul out of their lessons, I need to step – but not jump – in.

    3. Don’t become a research bore

    Becoming overly immersed in research is another temptation. One reason I love this role is the imperative to read and engage widely with great practice to ensure a strong basis for my leadership. However, regularly preaching about the latest initiative from a potentially very different context would make me, in leadership expert Liz Wiseman’s words, an “accidental diminisher”. I found this out to my cost when I sat in a CPD programme led by her, along with my former department, who, until that day, had endured inboxes full of my latest ramblings. Apologies again for that, everyone.

    4. Leave your prejudice against a particular pedagogy at the door

    But the main challenge for those in my role is taking strong personal feelings about teaching out of the equation. I am haunted by my own experience of having my teaching style dictated to when I was training.

    I completed my PGCE back in 2006 and the role of active learning was considered paramount. I can remember a former mentor timing my “teacher talk” during observations. I can still see the look of despair from above their clipboard when I dared to verbalise for longer than a few minutes.

     

    Avoiding these pitfalls may sound simple, but I am fully aware how, subconsciously or inadvertently, these things can sneak into your leadership. I’m not claiming to have any solutions to this conundrum, but I do know those of us in this position have to continually wrestle with it to ensure that we never unduly preach to colleagues about how to teach. And we have to abide by certain rules, too:

    Lead by example: My lessons should demonstrate great practice but should not be held up as a universal approach. As a class teacher, I face exactly the same struggles that we all do, so I should seek genuine support when needed as I am surrounded by a community that is happy to give it. Any policies or actions that I am tasked with should embrace the rich variety inherent in schools, as a simple series of edicts hardly encourages inspirational learning.

    Respect your middle leaders: Middle leaders are absolutely instrumental to your role, and, let’s be honest, schools in general. Create systems that are designed to support their work and always respect their authority on their subject and their immediate colleagues.

    Get some philosophy: Use your well-informed experience to try to change habits and boost learning – don’t do this to impress anyone, but rather to ensure that your students are proud of their own achievements. At the least, stick to the principle of allowing hero teachers to continue being brilliant.

    Ben Wilcox is an assistant headteacher at The Magna Carta School in Surrey, part of the Unity Schools Trust. He is also an associate on PiXL’s executive board for history. He tweets @TLatTMCS

    Most read

    1. Why school reports matter – and 4 ways to make them better
    2. Politician takes grammar test to highlight Sats stress
    3. Another regional schools commissioner leaving to join an academy chain
    4. Lesson observations? This head gets the teachers to assess themselves
    5. 'Pointless uniform changes suggest schools don't understand the financia...
    6. TES talks to…Linda Graham
    7. The politician who took a Sats test: ‘I felt the anxiety of being tested...
    8. Ukip wants non-reproductive sex and 'gender fluidity' banned from sex ed...
    9. 7 things to never do if you teach at your child's school
    10. 'A dislikeable boy who displayed average laziness' – a teacher who taugh...

    Breaking news

    Exclusive: #humiliation - how more teachers are falling victim to pupils' cruel online 'pranks'

    2nd June 2017 at 05:02

    New route into teaching in Scotland could bypass universities

    2nd June 2017 at 00:01

    Pupil safety put at risk by support staff cuts, union claims

    2nd June 2017 at 00:01
    More than 1,200 primary, secondary and special schools teachers took part in the Tes survey.

    Exclusive: Teachers' vote is shifting dramatically towards Labour

    2nd June 2017 at 00:01

    Greening dodges question about Tory school funding pledge

    1st June 2017 at 15:55

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now