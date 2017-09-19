GCSE reform: 'Why I loved teaching without grade boundaries'

Teaching the new maths GCSE this past year has brought many highs and lows. Many of us have struggled with the concept of teaching without grade boundaries, aiming between unknown goal posts. This made the choice of whether students would sit higher or foundation papers particularly challenging. Students would often ask “what grade am I going to get?” and I had to accept that I couldn’t answer that question.

So, is it strange to say that I’ve loved teaching more than ever this past year? Having no grade boundaries felt freeing. It got rid of the complacency that some students seem to have coming into the examination period when they believe they have learnt enough to get the grade they want. This years, students needed to continually improve and reconsider their mindsets, because they had no idea if they had done enough to achieve the grade they wanted. Of course, teaching should never be towards grade boundaries to begin with, but if you put a boundary in front of anyone, it’s only natural that this is what they will aim for.

Change in focus

I watched my students make amazing improvements in mathematical skill in the run-up to these GCSE examinations – above and beyond the progress that a class would normally make.

It was stressful. I’m not going to lie. There were tears from students worried about not getting the grade they needed. Many times I wished that grade boundaries were available. However, looking back I believe the lack of boundaries helped free students to become more mathematical thinkers.

The question I had heard students ask continuously since starting teaching in 2012, “How can I get to the next grade?” turned into “How can I improve my maths to become a more competent mathematician?”. The focus switched from marks and grades to the concepts I was teaching. Being more competent with the concepts is what will ultimately improve a student’s grade. While this is something teachers push year on year, this was the first time that I felt students accepted it.

Low-attainers have benefitted

Making predictions from a student’s mock result was difficult, if not impossible. Ofqual itself advised against doing this. Yes, it made targeting the right students for intervention hard, but I believe that low-attaining students have benefitted from the lack of grade boundaries. No longer were students demoralised by getting a D in their mocks. Instead, they had a total out of 240 to compare to their previous results. The discussion changed from “what was your grade?” to “have you improved?”.

Not only that, but also more than ever this year, there’s been a feeling of us all being in this together.

So yes, no grade boundaries was a scary unknown, but I believe it benefitted students in the long run. For once, maths itself became the primary focus – and not only for the teacher. Get the maths right and the grade will follow. I hope we can remember that message for next year.

Danielle Bartram is Maths Lead Practitioner & Numeracy Coordinator at Acklam Grange School in Middlesbrough. She tweets @MissBsResources.

