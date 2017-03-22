    'If anyone designed a robot that could replicate a typical teacher, they would become very rich – but I doubt it's possible'

    James Bowen
    22nd March 2017 at 16:31
    Sir Michael Wilshaw's caricature overlooked the typical teacher robot – those who are highly adaptable and programmed to be focused on doing the best they can for the children in their care, writes one teachers' leader

    Earlier this week, former Ofsted chief Sir Michael Wilshaw identified four types of "robot teacher" that he suggested "most of us" can recognise.

    Having read through the list, I can't say that that these caricatures reminded me of any teachers or leaders I have worked with. However, I would like to propose an alternative "robot teacher" that I feel Sir Michael overlooked – what I'm going to call the "typical teacher robot". 

    This robot begins functioning early in the morning, arriving at school well before most people have even left for work. Having gathered resources, prepared the classroom and attended a pre-school briefing, they stand at the door welcoming each child with a smile and a personal greeting.

    Such robots have incredible memory capacity. They not only know all the children's names, but they also know unique information about each individual young person which allows them to build a strong sense of rapport with their pupils.

    The robot remembers to check how Jo's ballet exam went and has a joke with Sam about the football result last night. 

    The typical teacher robot then uses their impressive processing capacity to spend the morning engaged in countless micro-interactions with the children in their class. They notice the child who is quieter than normal and make discreet enquiries as to how they are feeling and whether there is anything on their mind.

    'No chance to recharge the batteries'

    These robots are highly adaptable, knowing how best to respond to each unique pupil and their individual needs. 

    If the dedicated robot teacher is very lucky, they may get a five-minute window for downtime during the middle of the day, but quite often there is no time for this, and the robot has to operate in the afternoon without having had the chance to fully recharge their batteries. 

    Come 3.30pm, the typical teacher robot just has time for a quick phone call with a parent and a snatched conversation with colleagues before dashing off to take the school netball team to a fixture at a nearby school.

    Having returned to school, the robot drives home, grabs a few hours with their robot family before embarking on an evening of marking and planning. 

    Whilst there are all sorts of competing demands facing the typical teacher robot, they are basically programmed to be focused on just one thing – doing the best they possibly can for the children in their care. 

    If anyone ever did design a robot that could do all this, I have a feeling they would become very rich indeed.

    James Bowen is a former primary headteacher and now director of middle leaders' union NAHT Edge. He tweets at @JamesJkbowen

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Opinion: 'Why are teachers being trained to be robots?'

    23rd July 2015 at 15:47

    Teachers will be replaced by robots by 2066, predict 11 year olds

    17th March 2016 at 15:23

    The 'robots' in our schools - Wilshaw has a pop at unions, grammar school teachers and fad driven heads

    19th March 2017 at 17:40

    'We are not just teachers, we are people – and one bad lesson doesn't make me a bad person'

    23rd February 2017 at 12:07

    Most read

    1. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    2. Why every primary should be using bar modelling – and six steps to make ...
    3. 'Is it any wonder that British young people are among the unhappiest in ...
    4. College of Teaching leader brands Ofsted 'outstanding' grade 'very probl...
    5. How to survive parents' evening – 'Book out the last two appointments to...
    6. 'Please stop telling us that the arts subjects are worth less than others'
    7. Telling another teacher how to teach? It's a sin, says leading academic
    8. Female primary teachers have 42% higher-than-average risk of suicide
    9. 'Dear Parents...If you want to rescue your child's education, you need t...
    10. 'Only the lucky parents find the right school for their child with SEND...

    Breaking news

    Theresa May defended the proposed national funding formula.

    Theresa May defends school funding reforms during stormy PMQs

    22nd March 2017 at 13:43
    mary bousted, kevin courtney, atl, nut, super-union, ballot, merger, teachers' union

    ATL and NUT to merge and form a new education super-union

    22nd March 2017 at 10:01
    Money

    One thousand schools could face further 7% funding cut after 2020

    22nd March 2017 at 00:03

    How to survive parents' evening – 'Book out the last two appointments to fictional parents'

    21st March 2017 at 17:47

    Children in poor areas don't get the work experience they need, study finds

    21st March 2017 at 14:22

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today