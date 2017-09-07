Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Making things fun will not solve behaviour issues

    Jarlath O’Brien
    8th September 2017 at 00:00
    The learning process should be satisfying, fulfilling and rewarding – and that will in turn improve behaviour. Who said anything about having a good time?

    Learning doesn’t have to be fun. I’ve never considered this a particularly controversial statement, although there’s an open goal here if you want to make an easy joke about fun and us secondary physics teachers.

    Fun is a desirable byproduct of learning, but it is not something to explicitly aim for in the planning. “How can I make this fun?” is a question we should never ask ourselves when conceiving schemes of work.

    My wife (herself a teacher, obviously) and I were in the same A-level maths class and neither of us can remember any aspect of it being any fun at all. I did, however, find the pure maths element deeply satisfying. Conversely, I hated every second of the applied maths course because I rarely, if ever, felt like I was getting anywhere with it.

    Learning doesn’t have to be fun, but it does need to be satisfying, fulfilling and rewarding.

    I bring this up as I’ve recently seen numerous variations of “make learning fun” posited as a solution for children with behavioural issues in schools and it concerns me. It suggests that the underlying reason for the behavioural problems described was simply boredom or lack of engagement. But that’s rarely, if ever, the case.

    Grappling with learning

    A classroom has to feel like a safe place to be if a child knows that when they do struggle – and the best classrooms I know are where students have to grapple with their learning – they will be met with unstinting support. As I’m used to saying “We’re here to catch you, not catch you out.”

    Conversely, a classroom can feel like an unsafe place to be – or a place to escape from or avoid – if children convince themselves that getting something wrong, needing help or failing to understand something instantly will be met with a withering look from the teacher or, worse, some kind of sanction or punishment.

    Making learning fun is not a solution to behaviour problems. Helping children feel that their efforts are bearing fruit is an effective solution to some behaviour problems that can arise out of frustration with learning.

    As Daniel Muijs and David Reynolds noted in Effective Teaching: evidence and practice, “The effect of achievement on self-concept is stronger than the effect of self-concept on achievement.”

    Put simply, it is achievement, success or progress that drives children’s motivation, not the other way round. It is not simply a matter of changing the child’s attitude or mindset.

    Jarlath O’Brien is director for schools at The Eden Academy. His book Better Behaviour – a guide for teachers will be published by Sage in 2018

    Most read

    1. Exclusive: Dismay as DfE rejects qualifications with classes due to start
    2. Teacher stress: 'The workload wasn't what broke me – it was the change i...
    3. Spielman: 'Cutting teacher workload is my top priority and Ofsted is par...
    4. Head asks ex-teachers to work for free after cutting TA jobs
    5. SEND: Five things every teacher should know
    6. Secondary school bans girls from wearing skirts
    7. Schools are harming low-ability pupils' chances by teaching in sets, aca...
    8. Exclusive: Academy secrets the DfE wanted to hide from you – part 1
    9. 'Why must girls' school uniforms be less practical and less comfortable ...
    10. Creative writing: Three quick fixes to help students write better openin...

    Breaking news

    A significant number of schools have not been inspected for a decade or more

    Uncovered: Schools where an inspector hasn’t called since 2004

    8th September 2017 at 00:02
    Sir David Carter revealed he has taken action to reduce the pay of some academy chief executives.

    Exclusive: DfE schools tsar intervened to curb excessive academy chief exec pay

    7th September 2017 at 14:54

    40 per cent of Scottish teachers consider leaving their jobs in next 18 months

    7th September 2017 at 12:46
    The DfE tried to hide the fact a pilot Ofsted inspection was used to justify re-brokering an academy.

    Exclusive: Academy secrets the DfE tried to hide – part 3

    7th September 2017 at 05:05
    hepi report on impact of ebacc on art education

    EBacc is putting art at risk, university warns

    7th September 2017 at 00:02

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now