More universities should see the value of work-based learning

For a long time, the idea that young people should have vocational options and a variety of routes at their disposal has been part of the rhetoric of many an education conference speech. It is, many believe, key to tackling some of the inequalities that exist within education – and wider society, too.

One such option welcomed by many was the Foundation Apprenticeship (FA), which allows pupils in the senior phase to gain crucial work experience alongside their school studies.

Few would argue with the logic, particularly – although not exclusively – for those learners who are less comfortable with academic studies.

And numbers on the programme have grown significantly since the pilot phase, from 72 pupils in 2014-15 to nearly 2,000 places for 2017-18.

But the introduction of Foundation Apprenticeships has not been without its challenges. In March, we reported concerns among FE leaders over how the scheme, which is currently delivered by colleges in partnership with employers, schools and local authorities, was funded. Questions were also raised over how to best make the scheme appeal to parents.

This week, we reveal that there is, as yet, no coherent view as to the value of a completed apprenticeship in the university application process.

Flexiblity in the learner journey

While a number of universities say the qualification would be equivalent to one Higher, others say that, although the first cohort will want to apply for university later this year, they are yet to decide how the scheme fits into their admissions service.

And even those that say it’s worth one Higher fall short of the two to three Highers that the scheme is benchmarked at by government bureaucrats.

Why is this a problem? You could make the argument, of course, that helping young people apply for university is not what Foundation Apprenticeships were designed for. Instead, they could be seen as a young person’s first step towards the world of work – often followed by a Modern Apprenticeship. If one plans to attend university after school, why not simply do the established Higher qualifications we know will be recognised in the application process?

In many cases, that is, of course, what will happen. Those planning to go to university will study Highers, while the young people on Foundation Apprenticeships will more likely be those aiming for a more vocational route. And over time, of course, universities are likely to establish a set position which will credit this new initiative.

But there is another argument here, and that is around the flexibility of the learner journey. Young people need to be able to change their mind – those on apprenticeships have to be able to consider university and vice versa – and ideally without risking too much.

As new, vocational routes into college, university, training or work are introduced into the school system, we need to make sure they do not categorise young people. We need to make sure young people can change their mind, the qualifications they gain along the way are transferable, and every decision they make is about opening doors, not closing them.

If there is one thing we need to avoid in Scottish education, it is sending young people down one-way streets with nowhere to change direction.

@JBelgutay