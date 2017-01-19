    Progress 8: 'No performance measure has so far been devised that provides a complete picture of a school'

    Malcolm Trobe
    20th January 2017 at 11:24
    Bucket 3
    Progress 8 maybe an improvement, but its results should still be handed with extreme care, writes one heads' leader

    It may seem a bit of a cliché to warn that school performance tables should be handled with care, but there are good reasons for doing so. The old headline measure of the proportion of pupils passing five or more GCSEs, including English and maths, at grades A* to C was arbitrary and unfair. It applied in exactly the same way to all schools regardless of their intake and circumstances. Schools which had a relatively high proportion of vulnerable children with low prior attainment, would inevitably find it more difficult to do well than schools with more advantaged, high-attaining intakes.

    So, let’s be clear: the advent of Progress 8 as a headline measure of school performance is an improvement. It aims to capture the progress that pupils make from the end of Key Stage 2 to the end of Key Stage 4. In theory, it creates a level playing field which judges all schools in the same way, not on a fixed measure of attainment, but on the progress that their pupils make during their secondary school education.

    However, and it is a significant however, Progress 8 is not perfect.

    Its greatest strength is that the grades of every pupil count. The old system put schools under intense pressure to get as many pupils as possible over the C/D borderline. Progress 8 takes into account the grades of every child, not only those who are capable of achieving C grades.

    Ironically, however, this has also proved to be its greatest weakness. A school’s Progress 8 score is an average of all its pupils’ scores. So, if a small number of pupils miss exams because of personal crises in their lives or serious illness, and therefore have significant negative scores, it can have a disproportionate effect on the school’s score. ASCL is aware of schools where this has happened and the issue has been raised by several headteachers at conferences we have held around the country.

    It cannot be right that schools are being judged on circumstances outside their control and we are pressing the government to address this problem as a matter of urgency. We are particularly concerned that the pupils in question are those who are most vulnerable and in greatest need. This means that the schools with the greatest challenges may be, once again, the most likely to be unfairly represented in the performance tables.

    So, cliché or not, yesterday’s performance tables must be handled with care.

    The lesson is that no performance system has so far been devised that manages to provide a complete picture. Our message to parents is not to place too much reliance on performance tables and to look at the school in its entirety; its curriculum and culture and how well it will suit their child. We would advise them to visit the school rather than basing their decision entirely on a set of data.

    For the government, it is not only the flaws with Progress 8 that must be tackled. The results published yesterday come against a national backdrop of a crisis in education funding and teacher supply, and schools deserve great credit for all that they have achieved in these extremely difficult circumstances.

    The government must take urgent action to ensure that schools have these essential resources. It needs to make education a political priority and invest more in the system. And it needs to initiate a long-term strategy, working alongside the teaching profession, to improve teacher recruitment and retention. For many of us, these issues will be the measure of the government’s performance.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    College students are not progressing in English and maths, DfE data reveals

    19th January 2017 at 16:21

    Progress 8: five things you need to know about today's league tables

    19th January 2017 at 12:37

    League tables rank the best and worst performing academy trusts

    19th January 2017 at 11:23

    GCSE results: Nearly 300 secondary schools fall below new Progress 8 floor standard

    19th January 2017 at 09:30

    Most read

    1. 'The level of workload expected of teachers is not improving schools, but it is wrecking lives'
    2. Dabbing is here to stay, so here's everything you need to know about it
    3. The app that makes learning to read a matter of life and death
    4. ‘I am on a mission to save handwriting in schools – who’s with me?’
    5. Primary assessment: 5 reforms proposed by experts today
    6. GCSE results: Nearly 300 secondary schools fall below new Progress 8 floor standard
    7. League tables rank the best and worst performing academy trusts
    8. Progress 8: five things you need to know about today's league tables
    9. 'How to avoid teachers being ground down by inefficient detentions, low-level disruption and slowly...
    10. Six ways ed tech can give you back your time

    Breaking news

    Safeguarding

    Exclusive: Teachers lack training to keep pupils safe from online radicalisation and exploitation

    20th January 2017 at 12:37
    The survey revealed a divide between the experiences of senior leaders and their staff.

    Does your head know what behaviour is really like in your classroom?

    20th January 2017 at 12:14
    Marking

    Exclusive: Seven thousand more markers 'needed to cope with exam reforms'

    20th January 2017 at 12:01
    debrett's, education, influential, society, list

    The 20 most influential people in education

    20th January 2017 at 12:01
    proposed funding cuts to small rural schools

    Exclusive: At least 1,100 small rural schools facing cuts despite minsters' funding protection pledge

    20th January 2017 at 06:03

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today