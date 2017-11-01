We’re in a turbulent exam system – and the real storms are yet to hit

There are times in education when you just want to bash a few heads together. The ludicrous situation we find ourselves in with GCSE resits is one such time. Why on earth anyone would think that a chronically underfunded college could achieve in one year what a school has been unable to achieve in five is beyond me.

And, all too predictably, it’s the most vulnerable young people who are hardest hit. In the Sussex district of Wealden, of those students eligible for free school meals who didn’t achieve the all important C grades in English and maths at school, less than one in 50 had managed this by 19. Among their more affluent peers, the figure was 15 times higher.

What’s important to remember here is that it’s not the young people who have failed; no, it’s the government that has failed them, especially the daft ministers and civil servants who can’t join the dots on their own policies.

Raising the stakes in exams without securing the base is another area where there are a few heads in need of a bit of bashing together.

Public examinations have always been hugely important and worrying. Young people who miss a grade might see that university place or job offer evaporate.

The stakes are so high

For heads and teachers, the stakes are also high. Many teachers and middle leaders will have results as part of performance-related pay targets. Schools that see a few pupils doing worse than expected can topple down the league tables, with a potential knock-on in future recruitment or their own leaders’ jobs.

And if that weren’t enough, the introduction of linear GCSEs and A-levels with their reduced reliance on coursework has meant exams have taken on even more importance. When that’s the case, one would expect that everything would be done to support their implementation and ensure their integrity.

A working group on building capacity in preparation reported in January that the reforms would require an estimated extra 7,000 examiners. It also made clear that participation by teachers was a “prerequisite” to deliver the right results.

Despite the obvious advantages for schools of teachers of working as examiners, that plan has been scuppered by workload. This should come as no surprise to anyone but particularly the working group that correctly identified this as a problem. Unfortunately, they failed to offer any real solution.

It’s obvious to anyone with half a brain that overstretched teachers aren’t going to sign up for this extra work, especially when in some subjects, such as English, the new exams are longer and require more detailed knowledge for marking.

And the pay isn’t going to tempt them, either – £500 to £1,000 per exam series. But raise that, and the fees also have to rise, putting already squeezed schools under more financial pressure.

The results of this aren’t pretty. Exam boards desperate for markers have had to turn to PhD and PGCE students. So as the importance and difficulty of the exams increases, the quality of marking decreases. This year’s grades, especially in English, are said to be experiencing “greater turbulence” than usual. This has even bigger implications for schools and headteachers when GCSE English is double-weighted in Progress 8.

And because schools don’t have the money, they can’t even challenge the results – which means they could be missing out on grade increases on remark. One school that did appeal 45 pupils’ marks in GCSE English saw upgrades for 30…and not a single one downgraded.

This is a problem that won’t go away. In fact, it will intensify next year with more new linear GCSEs and the second wave of new A levels being sat by students. Perhaps the minister for school standards should stop obsessing so much about the knowledge-rich curriculum and start obsessing instead about a quality-rich assessment system that’s fair for all.

