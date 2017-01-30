    'Yes, dyslexia does exist – let's put that argument to rest'

    Christopher Rossiter
    31st January 2017 at 15:02
    We need to move beyond debating the existence of dyslexia and instead focus on best practice for teaching dyslexic students, argues psychologist Christopher Rossiter

    "Dyslexia does not exist."

    I hear this statement far too often. As with much relating to special educational needs and disability, dyslexia has been questioned and debated no end. And the arguments are often binary.

    Does it exist?  Is it a helpful term in the classroom? Are all dyslexics the same? 

    As a psychologist, I am frustrated that the debate has not progressed to something more useful and I want to unpick why this is. 

    Does dyslexia exist?

    Let's tackle this first. The clinical diagnostic criteria for dyslexia are well established. The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM–5) is the authoritative guide to diagnosing disorders for psychologists. The document, originally published in 1952 and now in its fifth edition, contains hundreds of entries that cover all manner of disorders from depression to neurodevelopmental, such as dyslexia. The DSM is used for clinical purposes and is well established by research evidence. 

    So why do people think it doesn’t exist?

    It could be a problem of definition/understanding beyond the realms of academia.

    Academics, including Professor Joe Elliot, of Durham University, have questioned the definitions of dyslexia and called for a change of name to "reading disability". I think he is right to pursue a better definition of persistent difficulties with reading because discrepancies in the current definition give weight to the idea that dyslexia does not exist.

    However, Elliot doesn’t question the existence of reading problems and has said that they clearly have biological bases and cannot be ascribed merely to inefficient classroom practice.

    The understanding of dyslexia and its characteristics within education – whatever name we apply to it – must be challenged, tested and modified, but the existence of it cannot denied. Dyslexia is recognised in public policy and legislation; for example, in the SEND Code of Practice and the Equality Act 2010. Dyslexia’s existence is enshrined in clinical and administrative codes, which bestow rights and responsibilities on children, their families and schools.

    Clearly, some think that this isn’t enough, that somehow dyslexia and the "industry" that goes with it have infiltrated these codes to explain away children, who somehow ought to be doing better, and absolve ourselves of any responsibility.

    This is not happening.

    Let's put it to rest: yes, dyslexia does exist.

    What causes dyslexia?

    The DSM makes it clear that dyslexia, under the umbrella term Specific Learning Disorder, is most likely caused by an interaction between genetic and environmental factors, which affect the brain’s ability to perceive and process verbal and nonverbal information efficiently and accurately.

    How does dyslexia manifest?

    The key indicators of dyslexia are word retrieval difficulties; poor phonemic awareness; difficulties with word reading, especially under time constraints; and poor spelling. 

    There are multiple working definitions of dyslexia, such as that proposed in the Rose Review (2009), which emphasises phonological awareness, verbal memory and speed of processing. These attempt to bridge the gap between what is needed for diagnosis and what is practical to know in relation to school support.

    There are clearly discrepancies between the two, which I believe muddies the waters and creates room for debates as to whether dyslexia exists or not and what, if any, impact this has on children and schools. 

    What does this mean for teachers?

    A diagnosis of dyslexia is insufficient in understanding what to do in the classroom. It may not help a teacher understand the precise needs of a child with dyslexia. So do not roll out a universal dyslexia intervention. Rather, adopt a graduated approach (of assess, plan, do, review) unpicking what works, what doesn’t and where additional support –  from a Sendco or other professional – might be needed. Such an approach benefits all children struggling with reading, writing, speaking and listening, and we can go beyond this debate and to a more nuanced discussion about how best to support them. 

    Dyslexic learners, like those with other forms of SEND, have common difficulties, although these will not necessarily be at the same level of severity, occur at the same time or be expressed in the same way. 

    It is undoubtedly the case that there are some very prominent examples of highly successful adults with dyslexia. However, the idea that dyslexia bestows advantages, over and above those we have as individuals, is of concern. For every success story, where a dyslexic person has beaten the odds, there are many who find that dyslexia means that school life for them is hard and frustrating, with a knock-on effect to their self-esteem.

    Broad brush assumptions, while tempting, are rarely helpful.

    Christopher Rossiter is director of the Driver Youth Trust. He is on twitter @_chrisrossiter

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    How to... Help pupils with dyslexia

    23rd June 2016 at 15:18

    SEND: Nearly half of speech therapists lack time and resources to support pupils with language disorders

    26th January 2017 at 00:02

    'To be inclusive, we need to put all students in the shoes of a child with SEND'

    24th January 2017 at 15:02

    Exclusive: SEND pupils missing out on more than £100m due to funding 'cap'

    26th January 2017 at 05:02

    Most read

    1. Tony Robinson: 'If education stopped being a posh word for babysitting, we'd value teachers...
    2. 'Why whole-class reading beats a carousel – and seven ways to ensure it is successful'
    3. 'In our obsession with jargon and fads, we have forgotten what great teaching really looks like...
    4. Carter plan to tackle 'desperate' teacher retention problems
    5. Watch: Bill Rogers on behaviour management
    6. Exclusive: 'Unreliable' Sats data used to deny teachers pay rises
    7. Plans for controversial 'blended learning' academy thrown out by councillors
    8. 'A new culture of primary testing that doesn't stress out teachers and make pupils feel like...
    9. Teachers call for the government to #BaccDown over the EBacc
    10. Let’s end the outrage over Michaela’s sergeant major: pupils need detention, compassion needs boundaries

    Breaking news

    Teachers in Scotland will not be handed extra power to search pupils for weapons

    31st January 2017 at 17:26
    Exam hall

    Ministers urged to tackle league table 'gaming' as study finds schools 'manage out' pupils

    31st January 2017 at 17:14
    The Supreme Court is holding a one-day hearing about fining parents who take children on term-time holidays.

    A week's term-time holiday without school's permission can't be lawful, court told

    31st January 2017 at 14:23
    Nick Gibb was questioned by MPs on the Education Select Committee.

    Nick Gibb insists school funding changes are all about 'fairness'

    31st January 2017 at 13:08
    Governors in West Sussex have written to MPs about the funding of their schools.

    School governors threaten 'strike' over funding 'too low for even very basic education'

    31st January 2017 at 11:37

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today