Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    SEND: Five things every teacher should know

    Gemma Corby
    5th September 2017 at 12:02
    In her first article, the new Tes Sendco columnist, Gemma Corby, offers a lowdown of the basics that every teacher should understand

    For my first Sendco blog for Tes, I thought it would be useful to outline some of the basic, generic aspects of SEND provision in schools, including a list of the most common acronyms. My hope is that starting the school year with this in mind will mean a really fantastic experience this year for children with special educational needs and disability

    1. You are all teachers of SEND

    All schools adhere to the policies set out in the SEND Code of Practice (2015). In this document, it clearly sets out that all teachers are teachers of pupils with special educational needs.

    2. The SEND register

    Each school will have a SEND register. You will observe that some students have an EHCP (Education, Health and Care Plan) and some will have identified SEND but no plan. The idea is that the students with the most complex needs will have an EHCP; however, it is important to remember that all students with identified SEND are protected under the Equality Act (2010) and have a statutory right to an education that meets their specific needs (the key phrase used here is "reasonable adjustments" – schools must ensure that they make reasonable adjustments in order to meet the needs of all their pupils with SEND).

    3. The EHCP

    So what exactly is an EHCP? It has replaced the old Statement of SEN and it offers statutory protection for individuals aged 0-25, as long as they are in education (not including higher education, as universities have their own system). Individuals will have their areas of need identified under four broad categories: cognition and learning; communication and interaction; social, emotional and mental health needs; physical and/or sensory.

    It may be the case that the young person has multiple needs, in all four categories, or their need may be more specific. The EHCP is outcome-driven, rather than provision-driven, and it looks at what the young person aspires to achieve and how to support them in achieving these goals.

    4. The ‘graduated’ approach

    The SEND Code of Practice (2015) advises schools to follow a graduated approach of: assess, plan, do, review in supporting all of their pupils with identified SEND. But what does this actually involve?

    Assess:

    Teacher responsibilities
    Teacher assessment of pupil progress: are individuals making expected progress? And if not, why not? It could be useful for teachers/teaching assistants to liaise with colleagues. If there is a concern that the young person may have unidentified SEND, then the SEND department should be contacted (at our school we have a SEND referral form)

    SEND department responsibilities
    To act upon referrals from teachers, or any concerns regarding students who may have an identified SEND but are not making progress at the expected level for them as an individual.

    Plan:

    Teacher responsibilities
    To plan inclusive, high-quality teaching to meet the needs of individuals. Use information provided via Individual Education Plans (IEPs) or Pupil Passports. Liaise with the SEND department if in doubt. Attend relevant training. .

    SEND department responsibilities
    To communicate the needs of all students with additional needs to teachers and TAs. To support and train teachers and TAs. To identify and plan for those students who are working below the expected standard and who require Wave Three (outside of the classroom) intervention.

    Do:

    Teacher responsibilities
    The development of inclusive lessons to meet the needs of identified individuals – eg, by using "dyslexia-friendly" strategies.

    SEND department responsibilities
    The provision of required support for individuals, perhaps through intervention (such as additional literacy or numeracy support, or through speech and language sessions, etc).

    Review:

    Teacher responsibilities
    Provide feedback in books or through teacher-student conversations or school reports. TAs may also want to make notes in the students' books. At our school, we are piloting a system whereby the TA uses a code to inform the teacher how much support the pupil required in order to complete a given task.

    SEND department responsibilities
    All young people with an EHCP will have an annual review – this is a statutory requirement. The SEND department will also meet with and collaborate with the parents/carers of students on the SEND register, regardless of whether they have an EHCP or not.

    5. The acronyms

    SEND is a minefield of acronyms; I have attempted to list some of the most prevalent ones below:

    ADD: Attention deficit disorder

    ADHD: Attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder

    ASD: Autism spectrum disorder

    EP: Educational psychologist

    HI: Hearing impairment

    MLD: Moderate learning difficulties

    OT: Occupational therapist

    PD: Physical disability

    PMLD: Profound and multiple learning disability

    SALT/SLT: Speech and language therapist

    SEMH: Social, emotional and mental health

    SLCN: Speech, language and communication needs

    SpLD: Specific learning difficulties

    VI: Visual impairment

    Gemma Corby is Sendco at Hobart High School, Norfolk. Her Sendco column for Tes runs every second Tuesday in term time

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    SEND: 'Special school places will be more oversubscribed – mainstream needs to be ready'

    21st August 2017 at 12:02

    Tes FE Podcast: SEND, student support and the WorldSkills curriculum

    14th August 2017 at 17:41

    Hundreds of SEND students left in funding limbo

    11th August 2017 at 00:02

    Most read

    1. Teacher stress: 'The workload wasn't what broke me – it was the change i...
    2. 'Why must girls' school uniforms be less practical and less comfortable ...
    3. 'Never forget that your home isn't an extension of your classroom' – new...
    4. 'Struggling with mixed attainment in maths? Pre-teaching is the answer'
    5. Exclusive: Academy secrets the DfE wanted to hide from you – part 1
    6. Exclusive: Ofsted to ask headteachers how they plan to reduce teachers' ...
    7. Call for 'significant' teacher pay rise amid reports public sector cap w...
    8. 'Scrap Sats and Ofsted so teachers no longer feel like criminals'
    9. Exclusive: This year's Sats spelling test was harder than in 2016, figur...
    10. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...

    Breaking news

    Sturgeon outlines plans for 'most radical change' to Scotland's schools since devolution

    5th September 2017 at 18:16
    free school meals impact on results differs over time

    Free schools meals measure masks north-south divide in pupil poverty

    5th September 2017 at 14:20
    Oxford

    Oxford and Cambridge ranked best universities in the world

    5th September 2017 at 14:01
    concern about pesticides on fruit

    School healthy-eating scheme 'exposes children to pesticides'

    5th September 2017 at 11:19
    The government tried to hide key information about the workings of the academy system.

    Exclusive: Academy secrets the DfE wanted to hide from you – part 1

    5th September 2017 at 05:04

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now