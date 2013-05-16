Practical ideas for problem-solving in maths - from our Early Years hour on Twitter, hosted by @tesEarlyYears and @ShonetteBason. Below is a summary of the session - in xls this time (not as pretty but quicker to post and less time-consuming!). The link below leads to a blog on the topic.
Join us on Wed evenings 8-9 pm - just follow the hashtag #EarlyYearsIdeas
About this resource
Info
Created: May 16, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
TESEarlyYears
Number Formation 0-9
Engaging interactive screens to show formation of numbers 0-9. Each number shows the starting point and the magic pencil animates the correct forma...
- (11)
- FREE
TESEarlyYears
Repeating Pattern Sequences
Sheets of repeating patterns for pupils to complete the sequences. Each sheet uses 2 colours in each line but different documents use a different s...
- (9)
- FREE
TESEarlyYears
Colour by Numbers
Simple pictures to match numbers with the corresponding colours in the key underneath. A fun introduction to using a key to refer to for informatio...
- (7)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
vlrynn
Saint Patrick's Day Math Worksheets
Students count, add, order by size, sort shapes, and extend simple patterns with these Saint Patrick’s Day Math Worksheets! Students in preK and ki...
- (0)
- $3.25
helenmchapman
Dinosaur 1 More 1 Less
Dinosaur Egg Challenge 1 more and 1 less or extend to 2 more and 2 less Suitable for EYFS or KS1 Full set of printable resources Dinosaur themed
- (0)
- $4.23
stephenmarkpowell
Year 2 Procedural Test Wales Prep
This is a series of Word Documents containing practice questions for use in preparation for the year 2 national tests, or as classroom based activi...
- (0)
- $7.04
New resources
bellalettice
Free Christmas Sheets - Early Numeracy
These 12 sheets offer maths work with a Christmas theme for Early Years, younger Primary School children and those with Special Needs. The skills c...
- (1)
- FREE
MKConnolly
Year 1 - Week 12 - Consolidation
This pack contains consolidation resources to be used in the last week of term that recaps all of the autumn content for year 1. It covers place va...
- (1)
- $7.04
kseyconsultancy
Supporting Early Maths at Home
Support sheet for helping with Early Years Maths at home.
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
vlrynn
Saint Patrick's Day Math Worksheets
Students count, add, order by size, sort shapes, and extend simple patterns with these Saint Patrick’s Day Math Worksheets! Students in preK and ki...
- (0)
- $3.25
stephenmarkpowell
Year 2 Procedural Test Wales Prep
This is a series of Word Documents containing practice questions for use in preparation for the year 2 national tests, or as classroom based activi...
- (0)
- $7.04
helenmchapman
Dinosaur 1 More 1 Less
Dinosaur Egg Challenge 1 more and 1 less or extend to 2 more and 2 less Suitable for EYFS or KS1 Full set of printable resources Dinosaur themed
- (0)
- $4.23