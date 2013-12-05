Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 145 times
Some of the world's oldest engravings of the human form -- prehistoric rock art from the Italian Alps -- have been brought to life by the latest digital technology.
P • I • T • O • T • I • is an innovative research project that applies insights from the new technologies of computer graphics to prehistoric pictures, specifically the rock art of Valcamonica, Italy, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 145 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Dec 5, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
UniversityOfCambridge
The strange new world of Nanoscience
Explore the strange new world of Nanoscience in this video narrated by Stephen Fry. Where and what is nano? How will it shape our future? Nanoscien...
- (1)
- FREE
UniversityOfCambridge
Their Finest Hour - Churchill
Winston Churchill's famous 'Finest Hour' speech of June 1940 was a rallying cry to the people of Britain to prepare themselves for the dark days of...
- (1)
- FREE
UniversityOfCambridge
Less Prison + More Policing = Less Crime
A presentation by Professor Lawrence Sherman, Wolfson Professor of Criminology, Director of the Jerry Lee Centre for Experimental Criminology at th...
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
dave_orritt
Roman Shields
Powerpoint showing several photos of Roman shields that I made leading into an activity where children design their own Roman shield based on certa...
- (29)
- $2.82
BUNDLE
TheFutureTeacherFoundation
KS2 Mayan Civilization Resources: Creative Cross-Curricula Topic Pack Bonus Edition
SAVE 36% - Hours of engaging, cross-curricula learning for your class containing dozens of Mayan activities 7 separate lesson packs plus an assortm...
- 9 Resources
- $11.27
TheFutureTeacherFoundation
KS2 Mayan Art Chichen Itza Temple up to 3 Lessons in 1 + Full Colour Children's Instructions
Up to 3 art lessons including: PowerPoint, colour instructions (for the children), self assessment plenary sheet, extra writing activity (for any e...
- (1)
- $4.23
New resources
BUNDLE
TheFutureTeacherFoundation
KS2 Mayan Civilization Resources: Creative Cross-Curricula Topic Pack Bonus Edition
SAVE 36% - Hours of engaging, cross-curricula learning for your class containing dozens of Mayan activities 7 separate lesson packs plus an assortm...
- 9 Resources
- $11.27
EnglishHeritage
Castle Acre Priory teacher's information
Castle Acre is a good example of a Norman settlement and has great historic value. This pack includes historical background, site maps, a full desc...
- (1)
- FREE
saranelson
Cross Curricular Planning OLYMPICS LONDON 2012
A cross curricular plan relating to the London 2012 Olympic Games, Looking at the Ancinet Greek Olympics and the development of the London Olympic ...
- (52)
- FREE
Updated resources
TES PICKS
dave_orritt
Roman Shields
Powerpoint showing several photos of Roman shields that I made leading into an activity where children design their own Roman shield based on certa...
- (29)
- $2.82
BUNDLE
TheFutureTeacherFoundation
Ancient Civilizations Engaging Cross-Curricular Bundle
12 complete lesson packs containing everything you need to begin the teaching of ancient civilizations. Each lesson will last for a few hours at le...
- 12 Resources
- $10.55
BUNDLE
TheFutureTeacherFoundation
Stone Age to Iron Age Cross-Curricular Bundle
If you are teaching Stone Age to Iron Age then this versatile bundle will slot easily into your planning and provide you with a wealth of engaging,...
- 6 Resources
- $10.55