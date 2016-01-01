Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 51 times
Viewed 130 times
This free reading (or listening) comprehension worksheet can help students get the most from a very interesting short TED talk on a new approach to cancer research-- by a researcher barely out of her teens.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 51 times
Viewed 130 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Jan 1, 2016
This resource is designed for UK teachers. View US version .
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
TES PICKS
EnglishHints
Medical Mysteries: Readings and Resources on the Fight Against Disease
Medical Mysteries is a one to two week lesson unit with readings and associated comprehension questions, a web quest, video links, optional writing...
- (2)
- $6.00
TES PICKS
EnglishHints
Disease Detectives Webquest
a 3(-4, with options) day investigation of the way scientists discovered germ theory and learned to control some of the worst epidemic diseases. Th...
- (2)
- $3.00
TES PICKS
EnglishHints
Teach English with Spanish-English Cognates: Examples, Practice, & Games
According to research, ELLs need help learning to recognize and work with cognates. Since both Spanish and a majority of English academic vocabular...
- (1)
- $6.00
Popular paid resources
BUNDLE
alevelbioboss
STUDENT revision summaries A Level Biology AQA bundle
20 revision summaries
- 20 Resources
- $28.17
bjs23
Biology Paper 1 Revision Posters for Edexcel Combined Science 9-1 (from 2016)
16 Revision Posters for pupils to complete, covering the content found in the Edexcel Combined Science 9-1 (from 2016) Biology Paper 1 Exam. Poster...
- (0)
- $11.27
BUNDLE
hephelumps
AQA Trilogy Biology bundle B1-7
Contains revision resources for all biology units of the AQA trilogy course. With RPAs and Maths skills included B1 Cell Biology B2 Organisation B3...
- 7 Resources
- $14.09
New resources
fosterpaul
Edexcel CB7b Hormonal Control of Metabolic Rate
CB7b lesson from the new Edexcel Science GCSE (9-1) all about hormonal control of metabolic rate. The lesson includes what metabolic rate is, the e...
- (3)
- $2.82
TeachWithFergy
Parkinson’s Disease - Science Reading Article - Grade 8 and Up
Product Description Parkinson’s Disease - A Grade 8 and Up Science Reading Article. This resource is suitable for high school students as well as s...
- (1)
- $6.40
nataliewilliamstutor
AQA (NEW 9-1) BIOLOGY / TRILIOGY: RAG - Red/Amber/Green assessment sheets
Assess students knowledge and understanding of the subject content for AQA Biology / Trilogy. Includes RAG sheets for: - 4.1 Cell Biology - 4.2 Org...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
alevelbioboss
NEW AS Biology AQA 3.3.3 digestion + absorption exam questions + mark schemes revision
33 pages of exam questions and mark schemes Topic: 3.3.3 digestion and absorption Exam questions taken from old biology past papers, AQA Could be ...
- (0)
- $4.23
BUNDLE
AIMacaulay
AQA Biology (Paper 1) A-Z topic quizzes
A bundle of A-Z topic quizzes for B1 Cell Biology, B2 Organisation, B3 Infection and B4 Bioenergetics. These revision quizzes are for the AQA Combi...
- 4 Resources
- $5.63
Littlemizzbarbie
Stem Cell - New AQA Biology GCSE
Lesson For Cell Biology in new AQA Biology GCSE. LO: Define the term ‘stem cell’. Describe where stem cells can be found in animals and plants. Des...
- (3)
- FREE