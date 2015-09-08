RecommendedTES PICKS

Engage your students in evolutionary thinking with this worksheet! Includes definitions of types of adaptations, comprehension questions, questions for the classroom, homework and extension activity.
Please provide your feedback and visit my shop (Vasiliki's corner) for more activities in Biology!

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • Adaptations-of-living-organisms.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Sep 8, 2015

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

pdf, 829 KB

Adaptations-of-living-organisms

Report a problem

Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 32%

Bundle

Evolution explained!

$25.00

Bundle

Earth Science Collection

$15.00

Bundle

All-Inclusive Biology collection!

$65.99

This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .

Categories & Grades