Silly Sentence is a fun game to help students learn about adjectives, nouns, verbs and adverbs. Children play in a group and write on a piece of paper either an adjective, noun, verb or adverb without knowing what the previous student has written. Once they have all finished they read the sentence out aloud with interesting results. adjective game, noun game, adverb game, verb game, sentence game, nouns, verbs, adjectives, adverbs, primary school, elementary school, sentence activity, teacher, learning
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 10, 2012
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Adjective, Noun, Verb and Adverb Game – Silly Sent
