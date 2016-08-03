Free
Ancient China - Movie Questions for Time Life’s, “Lost Civilizations: China, Dynasties of Power” documentary. Narrated by Sam Waterston, this 35 minute documentary covers the first dynasty of China, the Shang, and the first emperor of China, Chin. It also focuses on oracle bones, the Great Wall, silk and Chinese inventions.
Also included is a weblink to the video so you can play the video online. Video questions are very short and very easy to answer, so your students can concentrate on the video.
An answer key is provided with the file.
Early Civilizations
Ancient Civilizations
