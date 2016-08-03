Free
Downloaded 339 times
Viewed 224 times
Ancient Egypt - Video Guide for Time Life’s, “Lost Civilizations: Egypt: Quest for Immortality” documentary. Narrated by Sam Waterston, this 50 minute documentary covers the discovery of King Tut, the Rosetta Stone, Ramses the Great, the preparations for mummification and burial, the pyramids and the ultimate goal of an Egyptian afterlife.
Also included is a weblink to the video so you can play the video online. Video questions are very short and very easy to answer, so your students can concentrate on the video. An answer key is provided with the file.
For more free stuff, head to my store
Early Civilizations
Ancient Civilizations
Free
Downloaded 339 times
Viewed 224 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 3, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
Renaissance and Reformation Unit - PPTs, Worksheets, Lesson Plans+Test
- (1)
- $13.95
Indus Valley/Harappa Civilization Informational Text Worksheet
- (1)
- $2.00
Shang and Zhou Dynasties Informational Text Worksheet
- (1)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
Ancient Egypt - Mummification presentations, worksheets and lesson plan.
- (5)
- $6.34
Egyptian Cinderella Planning (Egyptians Topic)
- (10)
- $7.04
New resources
Hug a Bear Day - Assembly or Class Presentation
- (1)
- $7.03
Ancient Egypt/Rome Numeracy Starter
- (1)
- FREE
Ancient Egypt - Hieroglyphs
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
Cleopatra ESCAPE ROOM: Ancient Egypt -Shakespeare -Julius Caesar -Marc Antony
- (0)
- $6.25
Julius Caesar ESCAPE ROOM: Ancient Rome - Shakespeare
- (0)
- $6.25