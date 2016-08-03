Ancient Egypt - Video Guide for Time Life’s, “Lost Civilizations: Egypt: Quest for Immortality” documentary. Narrated by Sam Waterston, this 50 minute documentary covers the discovery of King Tut, the Rosetta Stone, Ramses the Great, the preparations for mummification and burial, the pyramids and the ultimate goal of an Egyptian afterlife.



Also included is a weblink to the video so you can play the video online. Video questions are very short and very easy to answer, so your students can concentrate on the video. An answer key is provided with the file.



For more free stuff, head to my store



Early Civilizations

Ancient Civilizations