Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 281 times
The makers of the beef extract called Bovril were pioneers in the dark arts of marketing. Cambridge University historian Lesley Steinitz explains how that famous black gloop won a cherished place in the heart of the nation.
A century and a half ago, a revolution took place in the food industry. A boom in the urban population fuelled a need for the mass production of affordable, non-perishable foodstuffs sold in cans and jars.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 281 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Dec 6, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
UniversityOfCambridge
The strange new world of Nanoscience
Explore the strange new world of Nanoscience in this video narrated by Stephen Fry. Where and what is nano? How will it shape our future? Nanoscien...
- (1)
- FREE
UniversityOfCambridge
Their Finest Hour - Churchill
Winston Churchill's famous 'Finest Hour' speech of June 1940 was a rallying cry to the people of Britain to prepare themselves for the dark days of...
- (1)
- FREE
UniversityOfCambridge
Less Prison + More Policing = Less Crime
A presentation by Professor Lawrence Sherman, Wolfson Professor of Criminology, Director of the Jerry Lee Centre for Experimental Criminology at th...
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
BUNDLE
EngageinEnglish
Back to School Bundle Pack
Back to School Bundle Pack A great value pack of resources ideal for getting started with the new school year. Amazing value download pack! £31.05 ...
- 9 Resources
- $8.38
BUNDLE
EngageinEnglish
End of School Fun Pack
End of School Fun Pack A collection of one-off resources ideal for the last days of school. Click on the links for further details. Bundle saves a ...
- 5 Resources
- $5.56
BUNDLE
EngageinEnglish
The Last Few Weeks of School Pack - Lessons for an easy life
The Last Few Weeks of School Pack - Lessons for an easy life A collection of cool and simple lessons and quiz packs for an easy life. Just download...
- 6 Resources
- $7.82
New resources
WellcomeTrust
Lesson ideas on food & diet in health & disease
Ideas for further activities you could do in class around current research and associated societal issues on food production and consumption. Explo...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
BUNDLE
EngageinEnglish
Back to School Bundle Pack
Back to School Bundle Pack A great value pack of resources ideal for getting started with the new school year. Amazing value download pack! £31.05 ...
- 9 Resources
- $8.38
BUNDLE
EngageinEnglish
End of School Fun Pack
End of School Fun Pack A collection of one-off resources ideal for the last days of school. Click on the links for further details. Bundle saves a ...
- 5 Resources
- $5.56
BUNDLE
EngageinEnglish
The Last Few Weeks of School Pack - Lessons for an easy life
The Last Few Weeks of School Pack - Lessons for an easy life A collection of cool and simple lessons and quiz packs for an easy life. Just download...
- 6 Resources
- $7.82