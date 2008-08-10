Blank worksheet to add in the ways in which a cactus is suited to its environment.
This resource is designed for UK teachers. View US version .
Other resources by this author
stuffedcrust
Venn and Carroll Diagrams
Worksheets, activity ideas and a supporting PPT to help children understand how to enter and extract information from Venn and Carroll diagrams.
- (58)
- FREE
stuffedcrust
4 operations booklet
A booklet with lots of questions giving children the opportunity to practise their skills with the 4 operations.Other topics covered: Numbers
- (14)
- FREE
stuffedcrust
My New Treat
A set of design sheets for creating a new treat for Willy Wonka. Based on Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.
- (8)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
BUNDLE
TheGingerTeacher
Animal Life Cycles Complete Unit Lesson Bundle
<strong> Animal Life Cycles Complete Unit Lesson Bundle</strong> This download includes complete lesson plans and resources for 10 less...
- 11 Resources
- $60.15
BUNDLE
MrEarlyYears
Outdoor Learning Forest School Complete Set of Activities
6 Lesson Plans/Activities including Art with Natural Resources, Bug Hunt, Building a Bug Hotel, An Introduction to Fire, Cooking on an Open Fire, a...
- 8 Resources
- $7.04
aliburke4
Specialised cells lesson
Key stage 3 lesson on specialised cells. Includes worksheet and information hunt for higher ability and speed dating for lower ability.
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
TheEducatorsCorner
Year 5 - Science (Plants)- Pollination, Fertilisation and Seed Dispersal
Here is science lesson planning aimed at a Year 5 level that focuses on Plants - Pollination and Seed Dispersal. Included in this pack - lesson pla...
- (1)
- FREE
krisgreg30
Year 6 Science Knowledge Organisers
Knowledge organisers for each topic in the Year 6 Science curriculum. Included within these are images that cover some key concepts as well as a ke...
- (1)
- FREE
jolynn92
Year 6 National Curriculum Science Passport
Assessment document with "I Can" Statements This passport can be given to each child in the class and used to keep track of their mastery...
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
BUNDLE
TheGingerTeacher
Animal Life Cycles Complete Unit Lesson Bundle
<strong> Animal Life Cycles Complete Unit Lesson Bundle</strong> This download includes complete lesson plans and resources for 10 less...
- 11 Resources
- $60.15
SALE
StartEducation
Visuals. 30 Images of Flowers for Inspiration
30 high quality images of flowers to support Art and science lessons. This resource should save lots of time collecting your own images. Ideal as v...
- (0)
- 10% off$2.82$2.54
SALE
StartEducation
Visuals. 30 Images of Fungi for Inspiration. ART
30 high quality images of fungi to support Art and science lessons. This resource should save lots of time collecting your own images. Ideal as vis...
- (0)
- 10% off$2.82$2.54