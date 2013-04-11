Part 1 of 4 lessons on the science of the cinema.\nLooking at how to make ice-cream, why popcorn pops and which pick and mix sweets are worst for the teeth.\nEnd of term fun or to fit into other topics.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • CinemaSnacks.ppt
  • Cinema Snacks Requisitions.docx

About this resource

Info

Created: Apr 11, 2013

Updated: Oct 15, 2015

Project/Activity

ppt, 1 MB

CinemaSnacks

Presentation

docx, 11 KB

Cinema Snacks Requisitions

Report a problem

This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .

Categories & Grades