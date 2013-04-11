Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 10 times
Viewed 5 times
Part 1 of 4 lessons on the science of the cinema.\nLooking at how to make ice-cream, why popcorn pops and which pick and mix sweets are worst for the teeth.\nEnd of term fun or to fit into other topics.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 10 times
Viewed 5 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Apr 11, 2013
Updated: Oct 15, 2015
This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .
Other resources by this author
Whizbit
Statistical Analysis for A2 (AQA ISA)
Practise in writing a null hypothesis, choosing and carrying out a statistical test (from the three required for AQA ISAs), and determining signifi...
- (22)
- FREE
Whizbit
Science in the Olympics - sports drinks practical
An interview lesson for the theme of the olympics. Contains some introductary pre-KS5 material but could be added to for A level if desired and som...
- (14)
- FREE
Whizbit
AS Biology Enzyme test
AQA BYB1 10.4 Test Enzymes, answers/marks cheme and grade boundaries included.
- (9)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
godwin86
DIRT Worksheet (A3 Double-Sided)
This is for any GCSE (or exam) subject. This download includes a generic (multi-subject) A3 double-sided DIRT worksheet and PowerPoint instructiona...
- (16)
- $7.03
TES PICKS
sciencecorner
KS3 Physics - Electricity Resource Pack, Ciruits, Current, Voltage, Electric Components
**This resource has been recommended by the TES Resource Team** *UPDATED AUGUST 2017* Added a crossword puzzle with answers. This resource pack wil...
- (52)
- $7.04
heritage07
Paper 2 Edexcel Combined Science Core practical Revision
Core practicals covering Edexcel Paper 2.
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
ilse hermie
Science and general knowledge quiz 2017
A pub quiz style resource to use with KS3 and 4 on science, toys, film and famous scientists.
- (1)
- FREE
t_roneg88
Physics combined science paper 2 Roll it (dice) revision sheet!
Can be used to prepare for aqa combined Physics paper 2 exams. Best to laminate and use small post it notes of different colours for students to wr...
- (1)
- FREE
eleanor.kirby
Science Fun Picture Christmas Quiz
Free, fun, easy, educational, will last a whole lesson! -Microscopic picture round - fascinating facts round - famous people round - Christmas facts
- (3)
- FREE
Updated resources
SciTech2016
Graphing Skills Powerpoint that can be printed as an aide memoire
Graphing skills resource - contains Independent and dependent variable definitions, appropriate graphs for Continuous and Discontinuous graphs, as ...
- (0)
- FREE
yatess79
AQA 9-1 Paper 1 Key Recall Questions
A series of questions to test recall for all topics on the AQA Trilogy Paper 1 for Biology, Chemistry, and Physics. Questions come in blocks of 10,...
- (0)
- $4.23
heritage07
Paper 2 Edexcel Combined Science Core practical Revision
Core practicals covering Edexcel Paper 2.
- (0)
- $4.23