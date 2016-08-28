Free
Downloaded 6 times
Viewed 22 times
Here is the latest freebie from Mrs. Cortes' Teacher Resources. I have been using cooperative learning strategies in my classroom to keep my students engaged and accountable in their own learning process. These posters have helped me a lot when letting my students know what their roles and responsibilities are when it comes to problem solving steps and strategies. I usually assign a number from 1 to 5 to each child and then use the posters to help them understand what their jobs are, next class, different assignment and so on.
Every student and every classroom is different so use them as you consider to fit your students' needs.
Hope you find them useful, happy teaching!!!!!
Free
Downloaded 6 times
Viewed 22 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 28, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
Presidents' Day Super Bundle
- (0)
- $8.00
Día de los presidentes Super Bundle
- (0)
- $8.00
Spanish Phonics Book Set #27: Silabas cerradas
- (0)
- $3.50
Popular paid resources
Dinosaur 1 More 1 Less
- (0)
- $4.23
CSI: Who Stole Time: Telling the Time
- (0)
- $4.93
Goldilocks & 3 Bears Story Activity Pack
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
Supporting Early Maths at Home
- (1)
- FREE
Montessori's 5th Great Lesson: The Story of Numbers
- (1)
- FREE
Minion Maths!
- (2)
- $6.34
Updated resources
Dinosaur 1 More 1 Less
- (0)
- $4.23
CSI: Who Stole Time: Telling the Time
- (0)
- $4.93
Goldilocks & 3 Bears Story Activity Pack
- (0)
- $2.82