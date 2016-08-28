Here is the Spanish version from my Cooperative Learning Group Roles in problem Solving.



I have been using cooperative learning strategies in my classroom to keep my students engaged and accountable in their own learning process. These posters have helped me a lot when letting my students know what their roles and responsibilities are when it comes to problem solving steps and strategies. I usually assign a number from 1 to 5 to each child and then use the posters to help them understand what their jobs are, next class, different assignment and so on.



Every student and every classroom is different so use them as you consider to fit your students' needs.



Hope you find them useful, happy teaching!!!!!