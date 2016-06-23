This expedition focuses on the two roles Carbon Dioxide has as a pollutant in the ocean. In the air Carbon Dioxide acts as a greenhouse gas, trapping heat and increasing atmospheric temperatures. This, in turn, increases ocean temperatures which is the leading cause of coral bleaching. Carbon Dioxide also dissolves in the water creating Carbonic Acid. This lowers the pH of the water, leading to ocean acidification.
This lesson includes class activities, demonstrations and expedition slides to showcase how the two roles of Carbon Dioxide are different, but both dangerous to biodiversity and ecosystem stability. A Google Doc lesson is attached in your download for easy use with Google Classroom.
What is a Google Expedition:
* Google Expeditions enable teachers to bring students on virtual trips to places — museums, underwater, outer space. Expeditions are collections of linked VR content and supporting materials that can be used alongside existing curriculum.
*These trips are collections of virtual reality panoramas — 360° panoramas and 3D images — annotated with details, points of interest, and questions that make them easy to integrate into curriculum already used in schools.
Jun 23, 2016
