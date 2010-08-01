Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 386 times
Viewed 1422 times
Worksheet for practising prepositions in context.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 386 times
Viewed 1422 times
Other resources by this author
TES PICKS
CombertonVillageCollege
Word Order - notes & exercises
Grammar notes and activities to explain word order simply in German.
- (16)
- FREE
CombertonVillageCollege
Harry Potter Description revision
PowerPoint lesson on description
- (20)
- FREE
CombertonVillageCollege
Le transport
PowerPoint lesson to introduce and practise transport and the advantages/disadvantages of different modes of transport
- (17)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
hasslethehog
KS3 German: Mein Haus (with NEW reading activity)
Lesson introducing rooms in the house, including a guessing-game for the starter, a match-up, a reading activity, battleships for speaking practice...
- (13)
- $5.63
bettina08
Grammar - Articles/Gender for nouns in German - KS3, GCSE and A Level
This Grammar resource is designed to make it easier to decide which article a noun needs. Common noun endings are looked at in table format and cat...
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
angelarae
KS3 German Simpsons Family Tree
An activity for beginners German students to practise the basic vocabulary for members of the family, using 'Die Simpsons' family tree. Focus on me...
- (1)
- FREE
g_watkins
"Mastering Cases" (article/adjective case endings) display/support sheet for KS4/5
Information-dense A3 display/support sheet for KS4/5 students to refer to: has everything they need to know about cases and tips on how they can le...
- (1)
- FREE
MorganWhite-OAB
German Vocab Bunting
German Bunting to print double sided with key vocabulary of English Converted to German. Ideal to laminate, cut and hole punch to hang. In PowerPoi...
- (1)
- $4.93
Updated resources
bettina08
Grammar - Articles/Gender for nouns in German - KS3, GCSE and A Level
This Grammar resource is designed to make it easier to decide which article a noun needs. Common noun endings are looked at in table format and cat...
- (0)
- $2.82
aimeevs3
Full lesson on relative clauses with Family
A full lesson on relative clauses on the topic of Family. I have used it successfully with various year 9 groups. It includes a ‘Quizmaster’ partne...
- (0)
- $4.93