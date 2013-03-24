This is based on the template for the DNA replication card sort, provided by another contributor. I had to alter the colours so they didn't give away the order of the way the pieces fitted together. This image needs to be printed out, preferably laminated and cut into individual triangles the students have to fit together. Most find it fun. Answers in AS Biology Edexcel textbook.

