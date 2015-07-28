Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 99 times
Viewed 90 times
Lined paper and page borders for your Science and English writing composition or Maths problem solving activity.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 99 times
Viewed 90 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 28, 2015
Updated: Aug 19, 2015
Other resources by this author
jinkydabon
Ks2 Rounding Off Decimals to Tenth and Hundredth
Rounding and estimating are important parts of mathematics and a very handy tool for everyday life. Rounding can make sums easy. By rounding off, y...
- (7)
- FREE
jinkydabon
KS2 Introduction to Volume of Cuboid Part II
A simple clear explanation on how identify the length, height and breadth of a cuboid and how to find its volume. As a primary teacher, I usually c...
- (8)
- FREE
TES PICKS
jinkydabon
Year 6 - Circumference of Circles
Worksheet about calculating circumference of circles. Good to use as a controlled practice in the classroom or as homework.
- (6)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
godwin86
DIRT Worksheet (A3 Double-Sided)
This is for any GCSE (or exam) subject. This download includes a generic (multi-subject) A3 double-sided DIRT worksheet and PowerPoint instructiona...
- (16)
- $7.03
TES PICKS
sciencecorner
KS3 Physics - Electricity Resource Pack, Ciruits, Current, Voltage, Electric Components
**This resource has been recommended by the TES Resource Team** *UPDATED AUGUST 2017* Added a crossword puzzle with answers. This resource pack wil...
- (52)
- $7.04
hopephilippa
Earth and Space Galaxy song
The Galaxy Song put to images of the universe in movie maker. Good for all ages as even A Level can learn something new and KS3 pick up the size of...
- (23)
- $7.04
New resources
ilse hermie
Science and general knowledge quiz 2017
A pub quiz style resource to use with KS3 and 4 on science, toys, film and famous scientists.
- (1)
- FREE
t_roneg88
Physics combined science paper 2 Roll it (dice) revision sheet!
Can be used to prepare for aqa combined Physics paper 2 exams. Best to laminate and use small post it notes of different colours for students to wr...
- (1)
- FREE
eleanor.kirby
Science Fun Picture Christmas Quiz
Free, fun, easy, educational, will last a whole lesson! -Microscopic picture round - fascinating facts round - famous people round - Christmas facts
- (3)
- FREE
Updated resources
TeachWithFergy
Acceleration - 5E Lesson Bundle
Product Description Acceleration - A 5E Lesson Bundle for middle and high school students. Everything you need in one tidy package. This fully-edit...
- (0)
- $14.99
TeachWithFergy
Acceleration – A Digital Scavenger Hunt Activity
Product Description Acceleration - A digital, device-based resource that will get your kids out of their seats, engaged, utilizing technology, and ...
- (0)
- $7.99
TeachWithFergy
Motion Unit - Digital Interactive Notebook + 5 Lessons
Product Description This bundle contains my entire set of five motion lessons as well as the corresponding 18 digital interactive notebook activiti...
- (0)
- $34.99