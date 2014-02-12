In this video from University College London we look at how researchers have shown that ancient Egyptian iron beads held at the UCL Petrie Museum were hammered from pieces of meteorites, rather than iron ore. The objects, which trace their origins to outer space, also predate the emergence of iron smelting by two millennia.

Free

Go to filesSave for later

About this resource

Info

Created: Feb 12, 2014

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Report a problem

Categories & Grades