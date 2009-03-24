This resource contains a lesson presentation with the objective: Understand how texts present a viewpoint or attitude about their subject . It is useful for exam prep for an unseen text perhaps or introduction to students writing their own analytical piece. Also contains a fun bingo starter and AA Gill text… enjoy

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • Reading_Lesson6.ppt
  • reading_lesson6_bingo_cards.doc
  • reading_lesson6_bingo answers.doc
  • reading_lesson6_article.doc
  • reading_lesson6_analysis_framework.doc

About this resource

Info

Created: Mar 24, 2009

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Presentation

ppt, 400 KB

Reading_Lesson6

Game, puzzle, quiz

doc, 163 KB

reading_lesson6_bingo_cards

Presentation

doc, 33 KB

reading_lesson6_bingo answers

Report a problem

This resource is designed for UK teachers. View US version .

Categories & Grades