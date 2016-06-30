Free
Super Kids Short Vowels is an interactive PowerPoint game. It is a perfect way to practice short vowels words. Students will have a blast playing this super hero game! Click on the vowel you want to practice. Read the short vowel words. Once a short vowel word is read click on the word to make it disappear. Continue until all the words are gone. 12 words per vowel.
Game Compatibility:
This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.
*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.
