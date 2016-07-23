FREE Super Kid Mini Bookmarks – Superhero Fun!

Grab this freebie bookmark set for a fun way to encourage reading! Print in color, or have your students color in the outline versions!



You'll get a zipped file with:

• Color Bookmarks: PDF of all eight bookmarks in color—3 super boys, 3 super girls, and a super cat and dog!

• B/W (Outlined) Bookmarks: Same PDF—but an outlined version for coloring!

• JPGs of all individual bookmarks if you prefer to mix and match—create your own combination in your fave word processing or image editing program before you print!



(Note: These bookmarks use our Otterly Cute font!)



Love this Super Kids freebie? Please leave a review/rating—I'd love to know how you used it in your classroom!



Have fun!

– Glue & Ink

glueandink.com



COPYRIGHT:

Product is for personal use only and is not to be redistributed. This means that you are free to use this product personal use—in the classroom (or at home!) but not for commercial use. The products and/or its parts may not be used in the creation of products to be sold or given away for free. Thank you for respecting Glue & Ink's work! Enjoy!